‘Little Women: Atlanta’: Tiny Twinz Clash With The Cheeks Over Future of Their Career in Exclusive Clip

Despite the all-clear from Street Execs, it doesn’t look like The Cheeks and Tiny Twinz are any closer to working out their LP in an exclusive clip of Thursday’s Little Women: Atlanta.

In this exclusive sneak peek of the Lifetime reality show (produced by Kinetic Content), Tiny Twinz Amanda and Andrea Salinas are meeting with a label rep alongside their longtime frenemies Bri Barlup and Emily Fernandez, known as The Cheeks in the music world and Abira Green, as well as managers Minnie Ross and Ms. Juicy.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is your project. So it was y’all decision to come up with collectively and make it something that’s comfortable and agreeable to everyone,” the rep tells the group, who clearly has not come to such an agreement.

For Fernandez, putting out an LP after moving to Atlanta and investing her own money into the collaborative project brings with it a level of investment and dedication she implies the Tiny Twinz don’t have.

“It’s like you’re investing, we’re investing stuff like all of our stuff, like we invested our own money into it,” she tells the group. “So to put a project together, we’re investing projects that we’ve invested money into, into putting trust with other people. That’s asking a lot.”

As the Tiny Twinz seethe on the other side of the table, Fernandez continues, “I’m saying, doing a compilation album puts a lot of trust in people that we normally would not trust.”

“Can you believe this s—? She thinks she’s too good for us,” Andrea asks her sister in a confessional, to which Amanda responds, “She brags about her status so much, but she doesn’t realize she’s a nobody.”

Even Barlup isn’t seeing eye-to-eye with her partner on this.

“I honestly don’t see Emily side with this,” she confesses to the camera. “I don’t need her to ruin this for everyone, including me and her. I didn’t move my family to Atlanta just so I can sit on my a—.”

In the end, Fernandez gives up the fight when faced with unanimous dissent, but it’s clear this collaboration isn’t off to a good start.

Little Women: Atlanta airs Thursdays at 9 p.m. ET on Lifetime.

Photo credit: Lifetime