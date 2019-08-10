‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares Sonogram Photo of Baby Girl With ‘Some Muscles’

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff‘s little girl is on her way in just a few short months, and showing off her biceps in a darling sonogram photo shared this past week. In a photo shared to her Instagram Stories on Aug. 8 per reporting from InTouch Weekly, Roloff joked that her “girl has got some muscles” as the tiny tot can be seen flexing her little peanut arm.

Roloff and her husband, Zach announced the news they were expecting their second child in a post shared to social media on May 13, revealing to fans that they are expecting a “sweet baby girl.”

“We are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother!” the couple told Us Weekly at the time of the news. Though Roloff admitted she is thrilled to welcome a second child, she divulged to fans during the first three months into her pregnancy that she is a bit nervous about being pregnant in the dead of summer, adding that it is going to be “interesting” no doubt. With her second child due this November, the TLC star answered questions in a Q&A shared to the social network, saying she expects a long, difficult ride.

“A lot harder. But still easy. If that makes sense. I had no symptoms with J other than egg aversions,” she said when asked if her pregnancy had “been easier or harder” this time around. “I’ve got all the symptoms this time.”

Roloff took to Instagram to share a series of photos alongside Jackson with a major “bump date,” admitting that she’s feeling a “lot better now” than she did in her first trimester. Though she reveals her belly button “never returned after Jackson and is becoming even less visible now.” The 28-year-old writes that while she doesn’t really have cravings other than gummy bears, she shares that her toddler son still doesn’t “get” that she’s having a baby, but loves checking his belly for the baby.

She writes that her baby girl is also the “size of a banana,” which is “fitting because Jackson is obsessed with bananas.”

“I also wanted to say thank you to everyone who comment and messaged me about my post on self image. You all are so fricking sweet. I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me,” Roloff wrote. “That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Little People, Big World airs on TLC.

