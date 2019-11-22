‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shares First Photo of ‘Sweet Baby Girl’ Lilah After Giving Birth

Little People, Big World fans are getting their first look at Tori Roloff and husband, and Zach‘s new baby after the family welcomed their second child on Tuesday, Nov. 19. After the happy parents broke their big news Thursday night, they took to Instagram to share the first photos of their daughter, Lilah Ray Roloff.

Roloff shared a sweet photo of baby Lilah wrapped in a floral blanket and a yellow headband to her social media account alongside a black and white family photo, writing, “Lilah Ray Roloff. Born on November 19th at 6:52pm. 8 pounds 9 ounces. 18 1/2 inches long. Welcome to the family sweet baby girl!”

Zach added the same birth information to his post, which showed a different angle of the little girl and a candid photo of his wife with their 2-year-old son Jackson and his new baby sister, adding simply, “Love her!”

The couple broke their baby news to PEOPLE Thursday, saying in a statement, “Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah. She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

Friends and family members of the Little People, Big World couple were quick to share their well-wishes and gush over the baby girl.

“SHE IS PERFECT,” sister-in-law Audrey Roloff said, adding a crying emoji and a heart. “We love her so much already.”

Caryn Chandler, the longtime girlfriend of Zach’s dad, Matt Roloff, added, “Welcome baby Lilah …. So excited you’re here and we can’t wait to watch you grow. Congratulation mama, dada and baby J. Xxxxoooo”

The new wife of Zach’s younger brother Jacob, Isabel Rock, also commented, “Uncle Jacob and aunt Izzy love her so much already!”

Congratulations to the new parents!

Photo credit: TLC