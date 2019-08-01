‘Little People, Big World, Star Tori Roloff Reveals Beautiful Baby Bump Photo, and Fans Are Gushing Over It

Tori Roloff is sharing another “bumpdate” with her fans. The Little People, Big World star, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Zach Roloff, took to Instagram on Wednesday, July 31 to share a brand new photo of her growing baby bump, the TLC personality posing for a sweet photo with 2-year-old son Jackson.

“This pregnancy hasn’t made me feel my best but holy smokes [Monique Serra Photography] did!” Roloff captioned the photo, in which Jackson is seen placing his hand on her belly. “What a magical evening photography the bump!”

“[Monique] you made me feel so beautiful and confident!” she added. “Thank you for these, they are truly a gift.”

The sweet snap had many of Roloff’s followers oohing and aahing in the comments section.

“His little hand on your belly, I CAN NOT,” one fan gushed.

“[Oh my God] why is he the cutest??!!!” another asked. “And his little hand on your belly [heart eyes emoji].”

“You look stunning and your little man is so handsome,” another wrote.

“What the cuteness level 1 million!!” commented a fourth.

“Oh my heart. Just beautiful,” added another.

Shortly after announcing in May that she and her husband were expecting their second child together, Roloff had opened up about the difficulties she was experiencing with her second pregnancy, revealing that she had been struggling with her body image.

“Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around,” she wrote on Instagram. “‘ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

In a recent pregnancy update, the Little People, Big World star informed fans that things had begun to get better, writing that at 20 week, she is “feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester.”

“You all are so fricking sweet,” she addressed her fans and their continued support of her. “I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me. That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

Baby No. 2, the couple’s first daughter, is set to arrive this November. Zach’s twin, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife Audrey are also expecting their second child this fall.