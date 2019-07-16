‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Posts Pregnancy Health Update, Baby Bump Photos

Tori Roloff is “feeling a lot better” at 20 weeks pregnant than in her first trimester, the Little People, Big World star shared with fans in the first official “bumpdate” of her pregnancy. The TLC star, who is currently expecting her second child with husband Zach Roloff, took to Instagram Monday to share a series of photos showing off her pregnancy belly alongside 2-year-old son Jackson, who is making like mommy and showing off his tummy.

“BUMPdate! So I have yet to share one of these this go around. Sorry girlsie,” she captioned the photo, addressing her unborn daughter.

At 20 weeks, Roloff said, “I’m feeling a lot better now than I did in my 1st trimester,” and admitted, “My belly button never returned after Jackson and is becoming even less visible now.”

The reality personality hasn’t been having cravings during this pregnancy except gummy bears, which she loves even when she’s not expecting.

“I don’t think Jackson ‘gets it’ but he loves checking his belly for baby,” she said of the big-brother-to-be. “Baby girl is the size of a banana. Which is so fitting because Jackson is obsessed with bananas.”

As her body grows and changes with her pregnancy, Roloff thanked her followers for positive feedback on a recent post in which she addressed self image.

“You all are so fricking sweet. I wasn’t looking for affirmation but y’all seriously gave it to me,” she gushed. “That’s honestly what gives me confidence to post this. I’m trying to love the heck out of my body because dang it I’m proud to grow this baby girl.”

The Little People, Big World couple announced they were expecting another child in May, less than two months before Zach’s twin, Jeremy Roloff, and his wife Audrey announced they were also expecting a second child.

