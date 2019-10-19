‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Gives Positive Pregnancy Update to Fans

Recent updates from Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff have been a little disheartening or negative. She’s mentioned the most annoying part of being pregnant for her second time and also noted how much harder it seems to be this second time around.

Luckily she decided to give fans a far more positive update that should put fans at ease and also lift some of the weight off Roloff’s shoulders.

According to InTouch Weekly, Roloff posted a Q&A on her Instagram Story, revealing that she’s feeling a lot better than she did in past weeks.

“I had a lot of hip issues this pregnancy, but they eased up the last week (knock on wood),” Roloff responded to a fan asking how she feels.

She also revealed her sweet treat secret to tackling heartburn, revealing she likes to go to Wendy’s to get a frosty to soothe her savage reflux. Sadly, she did add that nothing has helped in recent days.

Sweet treats and a lack of pain are a good update in light of her recent issues. Roloff recently admitted that the last stage of her pregnancy has her struggling.

“I get so frustrated not being able to do things on my own,” Roloff said. “I know this is a time to be selfish and slow down but it’s so hard to sit around while my husband works and my 2 year old wants attention. I constantly feel serious FOMO.”

“I know it’s all worth it and I’m doing such an important job, but I can’t wait to tie my shoes on my own again,” Roloff concluded the message a few weeks back.

She also detailed the most annoying comment she has gotten while being pregnant.

“Wanna know what the single most annoying saying while you’re pregnant is?” Roloff said according to In Touch Weekly. “‘Wow. You look ready to pop!’”

Roloff’s baby is due in November and despite the problems this time around, the two-time mother has still shared all the details with fans. She’s even shared personal details on the baby’s health and the possibility it may have achondroplasia, the same as father Zach Roloff.

“So everyone keeps asking after seeing the ultrasound of baby girl if she is a little person or average height, and the answer is we don’t know, and we won’t know until she’s born,” Roloff said on Instagram. “[You] can find out through an amniotic draw if you’re having a dwarf or not, but Zach and I opted out of that just because we don’t care either way. We also just don’t have a lot of risk involved with it. … We love her and we can’t wait to meet her.”