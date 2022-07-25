'Little People, Big World': Tori Roloff Shares Photos of Baby Josiah's First Beach Trip

Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and Zach Roloff shared photos from their newborn son Josiah Luke's first trip to the beach. Their two older children, son Jackson Kyle, 5, and daughter Lilah Ray, 2, joined them for the beach adventure. Tori's photos showed Jackson and Lilah building a sandcastle with their dad while Josiah rode in a wagon.

"Josiah's first beach trip! Jackson and Lilah loved showing lil' bro our favorite beach spot," Tori, 31, captioned the photo gallery on Sunday. "So thankful for this little family of mine, and our fun adventures together!" Tori also published a highlight reel video of their "perfect beach getaway."

Tori's Instagram fans loved the photos, as did Zach's mother Amy Roloff. "Looks like a lovely family time at the beach. Good for you guys," Amy wrote. "Aww! So sweet!" former Counting On star Jill (Duggar) Dillard chimed in. "Adorable! And that's a GREAT beach," one fan wrote.

Tori and Zach, 32, welcomed Josiah in late April. They soon learned Josiah has achondroplasia, the same common form of dwarfism Zach and their older children have. In a May interview with Us Weekly, Zach and Tori said they would not let Josiah be defined by dwarfism.

"He's Josiah. He has achondroplasia, but he's not, like, Josiah the achondroplasia," Zach said. "Just like I'm Tori, I have brown hair. I'm not a brunette – like, that's not how I would classify myself," Tori, who does not have achondroplasia, said. The couple added that they will continue to be advocates for people with dwarfism because of their children.

The ongoing season of Little People, Big World tracks Josiah's birth and the couple's move to a new home. In October 2021, Tori and Zach moved to Washington state. "We're excited for our kids to grow up here," Zach said in an LPBW episode last month, reports Entertainment Tonight. However, Zach added, "The way we got here was not good and, like, actions from other people, I think, weren't right." This was a reference to his rift with his father, Matt Roloff, over Matt's decision to sell part of the Roloff family farm. "It's not going to be the same childhood I had, but either way, they weren't going to have that exact same childhood even if it was at the farm," Zach said. LPBW airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.