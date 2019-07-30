‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Reveals Cryptic Message About Baby No.2, and Fans Are Concerned

Tori Roloff isn’t shy when it comes to documenting her second pregnancy, but the Little People, Big World star’s latest post had many fans concerned for her and husband Zach Roloff‘s second child. On Sunday, Tori took to Instagram to share a message about God’s role in her life, something that left some confused and worried.

“Do we really want God’s input about our daily life or know what God is thinking about our situation?” Tori wrote. “We need God when we think we have it all together AND we need God when we know we don’t. [story of Zach and Tori].”

The concerning message was shared alongside a photo of Tori cradling her baby bump in the middle of a forest.

The post had many fans worried that the message of the role of faith in her life meant that something was wrong in Tori’s pregnancy, though Tori was quick to assure her fans that everything is fine.

“Hope everything is ok with the baby,” one person wrote.

“Oh definitely!” Tori responded. “Thank you for your concern though! Just a good reminder!!”

Of course, since announcing in May that she is expecting her second child, not all has been well. In an early July post, the soon-to-be mom of two opened up about how her second pregnancy has been much more difficult than her first.

“This pregnancy has been a lot harder on me than the last,” she wrote. “Don’t get me wrong-I’ve been so lucky… im not sick (anymore) and I haven’t had any complications (thank the lord). However I have had a harder time accepting my body this go around. I’ve gotten bigger a lot faster than I did with Jackson and I’ve become a lot more insecure.”

“It’s been hard to really enjoy this pregnancy because I’ve let my own body image issues get in the way,” she added. “Us as women are so badass. Like we can grow babies. And I know I need to give this up to God right and be thankful for this gift-and I’m trying trust me.”

The pregnancy has also left fans wondering if the little one on the way will be born with dwarfism, a gene that runs in the family and one which the baby has a 50 percent chance of inheriting. However, Tori has said that she and her husband are choosing not to find out until after the baby is born as they “don’t care either way.”

Little Roloff is set to arrive sometime in November. She will join older brother Jackson.