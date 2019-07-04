‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Leaves Instagram Comment After Joy-Anna and Austin Forsyth Reveal Miscarriage

Following the heartbreaking news Wednesday that Joy-Anna Duggar and Austin Forsyth had suffered a miscarriage at five months, Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is joining the dozens of voices offering their support. News of the miscarriage comes just two months after Duggar and Forsyth had announced that they were expecting their first child together.

“Austin and joy my heart just absolutely breaks for you two. I am so sorry. You are in my prayers,” Roloff, who is known to be friends with the Duggars and who has commented on a number of the recent pregnancy announcements, wrote.

“How blessed she is that she gets to be with Jesus and she gets to call you two mom and dad,” she added.

Duggar and Forsyth had revealed the heartbreaking news in an Instagram post on Wednesday, July 3, nearly two months to the day that they had announced that they were pregnant. The couple shared an intimate and somber black-and-white photo showing them on a hospital bed.

“Today marks one week since we heard these words… ‘So this is your baby’s heart (pointing to the ultrasound screen). I don’t hear a heartbeat or see any movement,” the post began.

“We had gone in for our 20-week ultrasound and gender reveal. It was a baby girl,” the couple revealed.

“Although we don’t understand why, God has given us unexplainable peace and comfort during this very difficult time,” they wrote. “es, it still hurts and we have cried countless tears, but we know that we can trust the Lord. In the words of King David after the loss of his baby, ‘I shall go to him, but he shall not return to me’ (2 Sam 12:23).”

“We don’t grieve as those who have no hope because we trust that we will see this little one again,” they continued.

In the post, Duggar and Forsyth went on to reveal that they had named their daughter Annabell Elise, explaining the special meaning behind the name.

“We named her Annabell Elise,” they wrote. “Annabell means ‘God has favored me’, and Elise means ‘God satisfies’. What a precious thing to know that when our daughter opened her eyes, the first thing she saw was the face of Jesus.”

“Please pray for continued healing, not only physically but for our hearts as well,” they concluded the post, before sharing a prayer from Fanny Crosby.

In the hours since the heartbreaking announcement, the comments section has been flooded with an overwhelming amount of support from Counting On fans, many of whom are sending their condolences and opening up about their own miscarriages.