‘Little People, Big World’: Tori Roloff Reveals Close-up Photo of 2-Month-Old Daughter Lilah, and Fans Can’t Get Enough

Little People, Big World star, Tori Roloff‘s latest snapshot of her infant daughter has fans gushing over the out-of-this-world cuteness. On Saturday, the 28-year-old mother-of-two shared two photos to her Instagram account of daughter, Lilah Ray of whom she shares with husband, Zach, decked out in a white and pink flowered smock, complemented with a little bow on her head. It didn’t take long for the sweet snap to rake in hundreds of thousands of likes, and a long list of comments from TLC fans.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff) on Jan 11, 2020 at 8:53pm PST

“So this was the dress that my mom and dad brought me home from the hospital in,” Roloff wrote alongside the images. “It is so special that I get to share it with my daughter. It’s crazy that this sweet bean is almost 2 MONTHS OLD?! It all goes by so quickly and I’m just sitting over here watching and soaking it all in.“

Videos by PopCulture.com

Fans burst out with a long list of remarks, fawning over Lilah’s adorableness with many expressing their enthusiasm with heart eye emojis and hearts, while others managed to share their love into words.

“She’s gorgeous, look at those twinkly eyes too! She looks like your mom Tori!” added one fan.

“Nothing better then being able to share those special moments with your daughter,” added another. “Having a son is amazing but there’s nothing like having that mommy/daughter bond.”

“So sweet! That little dress is still so adorable!” wrote another fan. “My little girlsie is two months old tomorrow! [crying emojis] how does it go so fast?! And what can I do to stop it?! [laughing emojis] enjoy those sweet baby girl snuggles like I am!”

Roloff family members also took to the comments section to gush over the cute photograph, including Lilah’s grandmother, Amy Roloff. “Can she be anymore adorable? Beautiful grand-daughter. So much love for her,” she wrote.

Roloff’s sister-in-law, Isabel Rock — wife of Amy’s son, Jacob — also commented, expressing her love for the tot. “Love you Lilah.”

Patriarch, Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler chimed in as well with a number of heart emojis, while second-time mom, Audrey Roloff, who is married to Roloff’s twin brother, Jeremy and welcomed their second last week, also commented: “Oh my gosh,” she wrote alongside a string of crying emojis, closed out with black hearts.

Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their second child, a son Bode James on Wednesday, Jan. 8, in an announcement shared Friday.

Photo credit: TLC / YouTube