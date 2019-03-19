‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Shows off New Dog

The newest season of Little People, Big World may feature one furry star from the Roloff family.

On Monday, Tori Roloff, who shares son Jackson with Zach Roloff, took to her Instagram Story to give fans a behind-the-scenes look at Season 14, teasing that the family’s newest member, puppy Murphy, is getting in on the action.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Murphy is waiting for his close up,” Roloff captioned the photo.

Roloff and Zach welcomed Murphy into their family in July, just a year after they welcomed Jackson. They announced the addition of their “fur baby” on Instagram in a series of photos similar to a birth announcement.

“Guess what?!?!” she captioned the series of photos. “world: meet Murphy! We are so excited to bring this friend home. Our world just got a little crazier. #murphmonster.”

Welcoming a new puppy while also having a baby was no easy feat, however, and Murphy gave the Little People, Big World stars plenty of trouble and scares. In October, Roloff revealed that Murphy, a Bernese Mountain Dog, almost had to have surgery after his curiosity led him to eating something he shouldn’t have.

“Sometimes I wonder why I do this to myself. All the extra stress and work that comes along with having a puppy and a toddler. Yesterday I was reminded of why,” she wrote. “Murphy ate something he wasn’t supposed to… as puppies do… and it made him really sick. He spent all day throwing up and we thought he may have to have surgery to remove it.”

“It’s sad that it takes something going wrong for me to realize what I have and how grateful I should be for them every second of the day,” she continued. “No matter how crazy Murphy drives me he is a part of our family.”

“Thank the lord it all passed and he did not need surgery! He is back to his durphy happy self and I’m grateful! Love you murph durph,” she concluded.

In the months since, Murphy has fully recovered and become Jackson’s best friend, with Roloff stating in an 18-month update about Jackson that he “loves his pup Murphy.”

Fans will be able to catch up with the family of four on Little People, Big World Season 14, which just recently wrapped filming and will premiere on TLC on Tuesday, April 2 at 9 p.m. ET.