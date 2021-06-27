'Little People, Big World' Star Slams Fans Over Claims They Abandoned Dog

✖

Little People, Big World star Tori Roloff is no stranger to controversy on social media and biting back if slammed. That's what happened recently after some fans questioned what happened to her family dog.

Fans were convinced that the Roloffs had gotten rid of or abandoned the Burmese Mountain dog. This forced Tori Roloff to hit social media and clap back at those making the claims about the dog.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tori Roloff (@toriroloff)

"For those who are worried about Murphy. We did not give him away," she wrote on the Instagram Stories post. "He is still alive. He is still living his best life waiting for snacks to fall."

This was far from her only comment on the situation, expanding her ire to the entire internet community, explaining it was "discouraging" to have to battle back rumors. "What you see is such a small piece of our whole story. Just because Murphy isn't shared every day doesn't make him any less loved," she wrote. "We love him so much and he has such a great dog life," the TLC personality continued. "He just has to compete with two kids for screen time."

The dog criticism is likely some lighthearted discussion compared to recent events in her and Zach Roloff's life together. Little People, Big World is already raising stakes by potentially having the couple purchase mother Amy Roloff's portion of the family farm. But tragically, it is also setting the stage for a horrible loss for the Roloffs.

"I've honestly never felt loss like I did in that moment," Tori wrote about the discovery she had miscarried six weeks into her latest pregnancy. "I've never felt so sad, angry, and scared in a single moment. I had no symptoms of losing out sweet angel baby and nothing could have prepared me for hearing our sweet baby was gone."

"I'm so upset that I never got to see their face but I rest in knowing he or she is with our savior and I will meet them one day," she continued at the time. "My husband has been my unwavering rock through this whole journey. He has been by my side through it all and I couldn't have done it without him."

Currently both are facing the possibility of major surgery for daughter Lilah related to her strabismus. But together, the couple seems to be strong and they're working through the issue to ensure the young one beats her condition.