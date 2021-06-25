'Little People Big World' Star Amy Roloff's Wedding Creates Drama on All Sides With Fans, Ex-Husband Matt

✖

The drama on Little People, Big World seems to be growing between exes Amy and Matt Roloff. Matt and Amy have moved on with new partners following their divorce, with Amy Roloff currently pushing to have her wedding to partner Chris Marek on the family farm.

The farm has been a topic of discussion this season on the long-running reality series. Her portion of the farm is potentially being bought out by Matt. But for Amy Roloff, she can't ignore that her ex-husband has moved on. She also can't take that Marek is trying to keep them involved in the upcoming nuptials.

Upcoming episodes of the series will explore the tension between the couples and the road to the wedding. Roloff has said that her "plan B" is getting married on the family farm. With the date inching closer and the current wedding set for Aug. 28, 2021. Matt Roloff seems thrilled with it all, but tells the cameras he's unsure what version of his ex-wife will show. According to Soap Dirt, Roloff said he wants to have "a couple of clips" ready to go in case Amy Roloff shows up "lock and loaded" to fight. "Which Amy is going to show up?" he says.

But Matt Roloff is not the only one who has some frustration and worries over Amy's push to get married. For some fans on Reddit, they're curious if Roloff is just looking to get married for the wrong reasons. "I really think that she just wants to be married to someone and Chris just happened to be in the right place at the right time and ready to settle down," the user wrote.

Another agreed, noting that both Marek and Roloff are "settling." "Straight up. They would be better off as friends with benefits or as a couple who lives separately because they both clearly love their own spaces. And there's nothing wrong with that. I feel like this marriage is a ticking time bomb once they are living together full time," the user wrote.

Despite this fan criticism, Roloff and Marek seem to make a good pairing and had already been together for three years at the time of his proposal. "I'm engaged and couldn't be happier. I love this man so much. I'm blessed. I'm happy. I'm so looking forward to continuing our life journey together," Amy Roloff wrote after special moment. Two years later they're now almost ready to head down the aisle.