'Little People, Big World': Amy Roloff and Chris Marek Discuss Getting Married at Roloff Farms

Amy Roloff and her fiancé Chris Marek are almost ready to walk down the aisle and say "I do," though they have to select a venue for their nuptials first! After becoming engaged in 2019, the happy couple and soon-to-be newlyweds are set to tie the knot on Aug. 28, and in Tuesday's new episode of TLC's Little People, Big World, they mull over the idea of holding their wedding at Roloff Farms, the very location that Roloff lived with ex-husband Matt Roloff and their children.

Ahead of the episode, PEOPLE shared an exclusive clip of the episode, which shows Roloff and Marek excitedly discussing their upcoming marriage. In the clip, which you can view by clicking here, Marek remarks that the Saturday, Aug. 28 wedding date is "set in stone" after the couple was forced to postpone their initial 2020 wedding date. Roloff then exclaims, "it is set in stone," adding that "there's no going back now, babe." While they have a wedding date, there is still one thing not set in stone: a venue. As the conversation continues, the couple discuss the possibility of holding the ceremony at Roloff Farms, which Roloff admits is not her first choice.

"Because Roloff Farms is very much our plan B, I wanted to make sure that Matt wasn't doing anything on that date or had planned something else happening on the farm. So I wanted to let him know as soon as possible that, 'Whatever you're planning, don't plan it for that weekend,'" Roloff says in a confessional. "I'm glad Matt offered it 'cause it is a beautiful setting. He said, 'There's no rules, no anything.’ But there is that uncertainty where even though he said that, and I want to do something, and he's like, 'Well no, that's not gonna happen, Amy. I don't want that here.' Whatever. Probably be a little awkward, a little stressful."

As for where the couple envisions saying their vows on Roloff Farms? In a family conversation with Matt and his girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Marek reveals that he and Roloff would like to get married in the "same spot" where Roloff and Matt's daughter Molly Roloff said "I do" to husband Joel Silvius in August 2017. The couple held their romantic ceremony at a spot on the property tucked away in the wood, leading to a dreamy and idyllic backdrop for the nuptials.

Roloff and Marek sparked romance in 2016 following the finalization of her divorce from Matt, whom she had been married to for 27 years. Marek dropped to one knee and popped the question as the couple celebrated their third anniversary, with Roloff writing for her fans on social media, "I cried, he had tears and of course I said YES!" She added, "I'm engaged and couldn't be happier. I love this man so much. I'm blessed. I'm happy. I'm so looking forward to continuing our life journey together." The couple initially planned to hold their wedding in 2020, though they were forced to postpone the ceremony due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. They later set the current Aug. 28 wedding date. News episodes of Little People, Big World air Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.