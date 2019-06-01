‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff’s New Photo Has Fans Sounding off on Ex Matt, Roloff Farms

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff shared a selfie taken with a friend Friday during a business meeting that seemed innocent enough, until her fans got to the comments section.

“We’re at it again! Lisa [Dixon] and I had a pow pow meeting for Amy Roloff’s Little Kitchen,” Roloff wrote. “I can’t wait to show you what will be coming soon – more delicious fudge just in time for summer, more aprons (still a few more daisy aprons left), recipes, and more… so stay tuned.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

She also touted some of the products sold on her site, the “Gather…” tote bag and shirts.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on May 31, 2019 at 1:01pm PDT

“I love the hardy ‘Gather…’ tote bag – for groceries and more and it’s sustainable, the ‘Gather…’ t-shirts (light weight, wear anywhere fun colors) and of course my signature coffee mug and robust coffee blended just for ARLK,” she continued. “How awesome is this! Summer has arrived – almost.”

Fans were not talking about Roloff’s products though. Instead, they expressed their fears over Roloff’s plans for the family farm in Oregon now that she and ex-husband Matt Roloff are divorced. Some fans could not understand why Roloff did not make a final decision yet, even as she continues to tease one.

“Hi Amy! I’m always cheering for you and I know that it’s not any of my business but I sure hope that you didn’t give up the farm. I can’t stand the thought of that woman getting it all,” one fan wrote.

“I don’t understand the decision delay. I had to decide after my divorce if I wanted to keep our big house. Chose to go it alone and bought a smaller home without the bad memories,” one person wrote. “Yes I miss my big home at times. But fresh start in my opinion is always the best. Can’t imagine her boyfriend is comfortable at the big house. My current boyfriend would never have been comfortable in the house my ex and I owned. Just my 2 cents.”

In response, another fan wrote, “It’s all about [control] Matt’s done everything and she likes to keep him waiting plus she don’t know what [Roloff’s boyfriend Chris Marek] is going to do.”

“I hope [you’re] keeping that beautiful farmhouse,” another fan wrote.

“Please make up your mind about the farm. It’s time,” another added.

Roloff and Matt were married for almost 30 years before breaking up in 2016. There are allegations that Matt began seeing his girlfriend, Caryn Chandler, before the marriage ended, leading fans to pick sides in the split.

A recently resurfaced Facebook Live video from March 31 shows Roloff telling Dixon she believes Roloff and Chandler were “more than just a friend” to each other before the marriage ended.

“I think when you start looking before you’re separated in marriage, that is hard,” Roloff said in the clip. “When you become involved or much more than just a friend, but you become more in a relationship than just say ‘Hey, hi friend, lets go out for coffees’ type of thing, I think that can be hard on the other person as well.”

Roloff later noted that Chandler worked for the farm for years, adding, “And I believe — this is all from my perspective — that there was more than just friends going on. And I think that evolved to a point where that got in the way of our marriage as well/”

Little People, Big World airs on Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.