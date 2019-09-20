‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Gushes Over Engagement by Showing off Ring on Instagram

Amy Roloff is one happy bride-to-be! The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram to share the big news of her engagement to longtime boyfriend Chris Marek, as well as to give her followers a close look at her new engagement ring.

The reality star revealed the news on her Instagram Stories, featuring stickers saying “I am Engaged” and “Love Us Together,” as she spoke from the heart about the big news.

“Hi everyone, I have some great, great, exciting news that I wanted to share with you, some of you may have already heard, but I’m engaged. Chris asked me to marry him, and of course I said yes,” Roloff shared with her social media followers, showing off the bling on her ring finger.

“We’ve been dating for three years now, just celebrated our three-year anniversary and that’s when he asked me to marry him. I was so surprised, so shocked, I am so, so very happy.

“He’s an awesome guy, I love him to death and I’m so looking forward to this new journey of us together. So Anyway, I’m engaged. I’m happy. Thank you all, so so much,” she concluded in the clip.

The video message to fans appeared soon after the couple announced their happy news with a statement to PEOPLE. The outlet reported Marek proposed Wednesday night, one day after Roloff’s birthday, at the restaurant where they have frequented since their first anniversary.

“I’m excited, I’m so surprised, I’m thrilled!” she told the outlet of the engagement. “I never in a million years thought I’d be getting married again, but I also hoped for it! Now that it’s happening, I couldn’t be happier or more excited.”

Marek also said, “I was very nervous! It had to be a heart-shaped diamond because I knew that’s what Amy wanted.”

The couple started seeing each other in 2016, after Amy’s divorce from Matt Roloff was finalized. Amy and Matt share twin brothers Jeremy and Zach, 29, daughter Molly, 26, and youngest son Jacob, 22. She filed for divorce in 2015 after 27 years of marriage.

“I would definitely love to get married one day,” Amy told Us Weekly in May. “But it’s not something that I’m intentionally pursuing.”

“If I say yes, then that means my whole heart, everything is into it,” she added at the time. “I do think [marriage] is forever.”

Little People, Big World is expected to return for a new season in 2020.