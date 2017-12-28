Are These ‘Little People, Big World’ Siblings Feuding?

Are these Little People, Big World family members feuding?

Jacob Roloff has always been wary of the rest of his family’s TLC fame, leaving the popular reality series in 2014 amid claims he wasn’t paid to appear on TV and that appearing on camera drove his family apart.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Since then, he’s reconciled with his family, even spending Thanksgiving at mom Amy Roloff’s house, but there’s one family member fans think he may still be on the outs with — sister-in-law Audrey Roloff.

Jacob recently unfollowed Audrey, who is married to his brother Jeremy Roloff, on Instagram, Radar Online reported, even though he still follows his brothers Jeremy and Zach Roloff, sister-in-law Tori Roloff, sister Molly Roloff and mom Amy Roloff. He does not follow his dad Matt Roloff on the social media app either.

Fans have also pointed to Jacob’s frequent photos with his nephew Jackson, who is Zach and Tori’s first son, in comparison to the few photos of him with Audrey and Jeremy’s daughter Ember. The two babies are only four months apart, and all live in the same area of the family’s farm in Oregon.

The reason for the feud may have something to do with Jacob and Audrey’s different religious beliefs. Audrey is an outspoken Christian who has gotten heat in the past for her views on same sex marriage, and often posts about her faith on Instagram. Jacob, on the other hand, has been outspoken about disagreeing with his family’s religion.

“Christians as I have experienced them have assumed a real and damaging sense of superiority over all other belief systems,” he wrote in a May blog. “They believe that their Mystic, Jesus of Nazareth, was the Supremely Gifted Mystic and that their book, The Bible, is Supreme in Knowledge and Law. It is fine and even necessary for a person to hold tight in their belief and sort of, in a way, feel privately supreme and content, but the supremacy in the minds of Christians today has outwardly pitted them against the world and their neighbors.”