‘Little People, Big World’ Releases Premiere Date for New Season of TLC Series

A brand new season of Little People, Big World is coming to TLC this spring, and with it, some major changes for the Roloff family. Returning March 31 at 9 p.m. ET, the new season of the reality series will pick up where the last left off, as Amy Roloff allows ex-husband Matt Roloff to buy out her share of the family farm in order to move away from the home they shared until their 2016 divorce.

“I don’t think it’s working for me anymore that he’s just 500 feet away from me,” Amy confesses of her ex living in a just across the way from their former home together in the season’s first trailer. “So, I will go ahead and do the buyout.”

It’s been a point of contention for the two, but for Amy, keeping peace in their family is worth the struggle to get along.

“We thought we’d grow old together on this farm, but plans changed,” Amy adds. Right now, Matt and I are doing the best we can when it comes to family things. It’s not easy, but I know both Matt and I are determined to make it work well post-divorce because this is family.”

While Amy is moving on with fiancé Chris Marek, Matt also reveals his plans for a future with former farm manager and longtime girlfriend Caryn Chandler.

“My goal is eventually to get married to Caryn,” Matt says in the trailer, as Chandler declares, “I’m here for the long haul.”

“I think we’re all trying to overcome whatever stuff we have because we’re going to be together,” Chandler adds of the whole family coming together as one after the difficult divorce. “It’s always going to probably be a little bit awkward no matter what we do, but it’s getting better and we just roll with the punches.”

Not everything is that simple, however.

“Everything has changed on the farm,” says Amy. “Family that I thought would be forever is different now. The future is unknown.”

Little People, Big World returns to TLC on March 31 at 9 p.m. ET.

Photo credit: TLC