‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Molly Roloff Silvius Makes Rare Appearance in New Photo With Mother Amy

Amy Roloff had a mini family reunion with daughter Molly Roloff Silvius over the holidays.

The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram on Friday, Jan. 4, to reveal that Silvius, her only daughter with ex-husband Matt Roloff, had visited for Christmas and New Year’s.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“It was so wonderful to have my daughter Molly and Joel visiting for the week over the Christmas New year holiday,” she captioned the gallery of images. “See you again soon Molly girl. #myfamily.”

While home for the holidays, Silvius spent plenty of time with her family, posing with her mom in front of a Christmas tree in one snapshot and taking a small family photo featuring herself, her husband Joel Silvius, her mom, and her mother’s longtime boyfriend, Chris Marek.

Little People, Big World fans were thrilled at the brief family reunion, many taking to the comments section to state their excitement at seeing Silvius again.

“Miss seeing Molly on the show she’s such a sweet girl,” one fan wrote.

“I’m happy to see Molly spending time with Amy,” another commented.

“We love and miss seeing Molly on the show. She looks great,” another wrote.

“AAW! it’s so nice to see molly with you home again for the holiday amy,” one fan commented.

Silvius stopped appearing on the popular TLC series more than a year ago after she moved away from the Roloff family home to go to college in Spokane, Washington. In August of 2017, she married Joel in an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on the family’s farm in Oregon. Following the ceremony, Silvius remained in Spokane, Washington with her husband, only rarely making appearances on her family’s social media pages when she’s home to visit.

Silvius is not the only member of the Roloff family to make the decision to part ways with Little People, Big World in recent years. In May, her younger brother Jacob revealed that he would no longer be making appearances on the series due to the way in which the show frequently characterized his family and the stress of being on a reality series.

“Among so many things, I simply did not want this ridiculous reality TV to use up so much of my time, lest it leave too deep an imprint on my ability to influence the world otherwise,” he announced. “I did not want this imposition to become my identity, and so I rebelled in the manner that I did, and eventually exited the show.”

He went on to explain that viewers are “are subscribing to a particular illusion — that you are witnessing and being let in on the secrets of the subjects’ lives,” but they are only “being shown a shallow character and only what someone else approves of, in relation to narrative and talking points.”