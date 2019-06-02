‘Little People, Big World’: Molly Roloff Missing From Family Photo, and Fans Have Questions

Little People, Big World matriarch, Amy Roloff took to social media this past weekend to share a series of snapshots with her family, but fans left a ton of questions regarding one missing member in her comments section about daughter, Molly.

Taking to Instagram on Saturday, Roloff shared four snapshots of Memorial Day festivities with her children, admitting she was missing Molly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Spending a wonderful Memorial Day last weekend [with] my kids (always missing Molly) and Chris and being thankful for all of those that serve and made the sacrifice of life for our country and the freedoms we have,” she wrote. “I’m forever grateful and thankful.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Roloff (@amyjroloff) on Jun 1, 2019 at 9:38am PDT

Roloff ended the message with the Memorial Day weekend hashtag, along with “thankful” and “love my family.”

Fans fired off in the comments section, echoing Roloff’s sentiment over missing Molly with many asking where she was in the first place.

“I miss seeing Molly on the show,” added one fan.

“Were (sic) is molly and her boyfriend?? Why do they not come home?” another asked.

One fan replied to the question, adding how Molly spent time with her family in Michigan a few months ago: “She lives quite a distance from the farm and must have been busy.”

Another chimed in, “Molly and Joel are married, live and work in Spokane so they don’t get back to Oregon all that often now. Amy was up there not long ago with the other members of family for a weekend.”

The 25-year-old only daughter of Roloff and ex-husband Matt Roloff married Joel in August 2017 with an intimate ceremony in front of family and friends on the family’s farm in Oregon, as previously reported. The ceremony was held in one of Molly’s favorite spots in the woods on the family’s property.

The reclusive daughter doesn’t appear on the show anymore and many fans of the series have taken to Roloff’s comment section over the course of the series with hopes to see her again.

But while the Roloffs have never explicitly explained why their only daughter doesn’t appear on the series, fans speculate it might have to do with her moving to Spokane, Washington after tying the knot with now-husband, Joel Silvius.

However, Molly isn’t the only one who does not appear on the show. Her younger brother, Jacob (though featured in the photograph from this past weekend) decided to part ways with the series because he felt “limited” by the script.

“I saw a comment on something and somebody was asking why I don’t just do a show since I’m filming myself right now,” the 22-year-old said in an interview with Good Housekeeping. “There’s two ways to do the filming thing — one way is through the show, maybe and the other way is through myself and vlogs. It’s just more free doing it myself, I can do anything, I can say anything, I can talk about anything — I can show whatever I want.”