‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Toasts to New Year With Girlfriend Caryn in New Photo

Matt Roloff and Caryn Chandler are ringing in 2019 in style!

The Little People, Big World star and his longtime girlfriend shared a photo of their New Year’s Eve celebration on Instagram Tuesday, which featured big smiles and festive glasses of what looks like sparkling wine.

“As Caryn and I toasted in the new year… I want to wish You all a Very very… happy happy… New New year!” Roloff captioned the photo. “We thank you all from the bottom of our hearts for all the love, support and encouragement we have felt from you! From my family to you and yours… May God bless you all in 2019 and beyond!”

The post had fans eagerly asking about the return of the hit TLC reality show, which daughter-in-law Tori Roloff teased on social media earlier this week.

“This Spring! Stay tuned! We are almost wrapped,” she wrote on Instagram earlier this week when asked by a fan about the show’s return date.

Two members of the family who won’t be returning to fans’ screens, however, are Jeremy and Audrey Roloff. The couple announced in July that they would be leaving Jeremy’s family’s reality show behind after 14 years.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come,” he wrote on Instagram at the time. “A year ago I made the decision that this season would be our last. It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. [pray emoji] We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically – the show must go on!”

“That being said, we’re not disappearing,” Jeremy continued. “We have a lot of exciting stuff in the works and are eager to continue the work that the Lord has called us to!”

He concluded with a message to fans, “Again, we thank you, and always enjoy when we get a chance to meet one of you. Whether it be in the airport, on the street, at pumpkin season or at one of our upcoming Beating50percent events! THANK YOU for all the love and support. Your messages, comments, gifts, and mail are noticed and appreciated. You guys are the best. Thank you for respecting our decision.”

Little People, Big World returns for an all-new season in Spring 2019 to TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Matt Roloff