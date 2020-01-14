‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Shares His First Photo With Grandson Bode

Little People, Big World star Matt Roloff is head over heels with his new grandson, Bode James, after son Jeremy Roloff and daughter-in-law Audrey welcomed their second child on Jan. 8. The new grandfather of four shared a photo from his first meeting with the youngest Roloff on Instagram Monday, in which he is beaming while holding the swaddled baby.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Jan 12, 2020 at 9:16pm PST

“This little fella is definitely a muffin man!” Roloff captioned the photo, hashtagging “grandpa loves his grandkids.”

Girlfriend Caryn Chandler was quick to chime in, commenting, “Another lil one to love.”

Roloff’s ex-wife, Amy Roloff, has also gotten in her quality time with the newborn, sharing a photo with Bode Sunday she captioned, “I’m a grandma again! I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy.”

“Wow! 4 grandkids,” she added. “What a wonderful way to start the new year off. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love.”

Audrey and Jeremy announced two days after Bode was born that their daughter Ember, 2, was officially a big sister.

“He is here!!!” Audrey wrote alongside photos of herself and husband with their son at the hospital. ⁣”Bode James Roloff, 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm.”

“Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four,” the couple added to Us Weekly in a statement Friday. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

From the looks of this past holiday season, Roloff will no doubt spoil his new grandson. The family patriarch gifted his adorable 2-year-old grandson, Jackson — son, Zach and wife, Tori’s first born — with his own pint-sized truck. And based on the big grin, Jackson loved it.

“[Tori] snapped this photo of Jackson lovin’ his Christmas present from grandpa and Chacha,” Roloff wrote in the caption. “It’s a big hit! I definitely asked permission from his mom and dad before spoiling him with his own jeep. They gave the nod…. So grandpa went all in.”

As usual, Roloff included his hilarious hashtags, including: “love seeing this kid smile,” “grandpa knows what is best – sometimes” and “but not always.”

