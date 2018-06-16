‘Little People, Big World’ Star Matt Roloff Officially Sells Portland Home

Little People, Big World father Matt Roloff just took a massive step forward toward leaving the Roloff family farm and Oregon all together.

In Touch reports Roloff sold the house he owned in Portland for $515,000. The house was originally going to be Roloff and girlfriend Caryn Chandler’s new home, but plans reportedly changed.

Roloff originally bought the house in 2017 and had spent time and money trying to repair and renovate it. But, as he explained on an Instagram post, the money offered by someone else was too good to pass up.

“About a month or so ago, I promised you all a complete tour of the house I fixed up,” Roloff wrote. “At the time, I wasn’t sure if I was going to move into it or sell it. I actually did a bunch of the work thinking it would be my home one day… then plans changed. Someone offered me a deal I couldn’t refuse, so within an hour or so, I sold it.”

The sale shouldn’t come as a surprise, as Roloff and Chandler were already planning on moving to a new home in Arizona. He announced as much in a Facebook comment section interaction with a fan.

Roloff and ex-wife Amy finalized their divorce in 2016, though the two still lived on the same property as Roloff moved to the guest house. He admitted during an episode of Little People, Big World in April that the situation was too “awkward” for him.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Roloff said at the time. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

Then in a more recent LPBW episode, Roloff said he’d rather just sell the farm all together, though the decision isn’t up to him.

“Let’s just say it hits the fan at the farm, and I just can’t deal with it anymore,” Roloff said. “I can’t deal with Amy’s attitude. If it gets any worse, I just feel like this (the Portland house) is just an escape. It’s possible that I could move in here. There’s part of me that wants to keep the farm and build a house that suits me, but part of me just wants to sell the farm and liquidate it, and move on. It’s a burden.”

Cafe Mom reported in early June that Amy herself was considering selling the farm property herself as she looks to move on with her life and her new relationship with boyfriend Chris Marek.