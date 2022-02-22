‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Reveals Secret Part of Farm That TLC’s Never Shown

Matt Roloff is giving fans a look at a never-before-seen area of Roloff Farms. The Little People, Big World star took to Instagram recently to share with his followers a part of the Oregon farmland that’s “never been featured” on his family’s TLC show to his knowledge – a secret mine shaft that was created way before cameras trained themselves on the Roloffs.

Giving fans a tour of the outside of the mine, Roloff explained, “This current photo features something created long before #lpbw was created. Never been featured or mentioned on the show (to my knowledge) .. even though it was built several years before the show started.” The mine shaft was built and inspired back around 1992 or 1993, Roloff recalled, but has now grown “fully into what was [envisioned] many (20 years) ago.”

Asked by a follower what exactly it was he envisioned for the mine shaft and how it’s grown throughout the years, Roloff went even deeper into detail. “Nice question,” he began. “Some friends of mine showed me a photo they took while hiking in the very back country of Oregon (shortly after we moved here in 1989).” Realizing he would probably never be able to hike that far into the wilderness to actually see the area due to his physical limitations, Roloff recalled, “Soooo I decided at that point I would build the exact thing I saw in the photo.”

Around 1994, Roloff was able to turn his dream into a 60-foot mine shaft, which also features a trap door entrance from the floor of the barn above it. “Once they first started filming #lpbw in approx 2003 (little people big dreams) and even the precursor to that,” he continued. “(True story that few know) we locked up the trap door so production could have a safe secure barn to use.. few people know this history of the ‘mine shaft.’”

He then clarified, “… and no. Despite popular rumors… This tunnel is Not connected to the western town tunnels. Its a very seperate underground tunnel system. :))” The reality personality ended his story with the hashtags “Matt Roloff loves tunnels,” “ask my mom,” “I’ve been digging tunnels forever” and “started digging in body cast @ 6.”