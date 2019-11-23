‘Little People, Big World’: Matt Roloff Posts Photo With Girlfriend Caryn Chandler and Ex Amy to Celebrate ‘Family Unity’

It’s a big holiday season of the Roloff family, who are known for their reality series Little People, Big World. Amid the news of son Zach Roloff and his wife, Tori, just welcoming their second child, and Roloff’s twin brother Jeremy gearing up for the arrival of his second child with wife Audrey in the near future, there is much to celebrate. And to mark the occasion of Roloff and Tori’s new baby, patriarch Matt Roloff posted a photo that showed his girlfriend Caryn Chandler and his ex-wife Amy Roloff putting aside their differences and coming together in a new photo alongside Roloff’s oldest child, Jackson.

“Ok. This is some serious Roloff family business that I’m going to lay out for you all!!” Matt captioned the picture. “I am the most Blessed Grandpa on the planet earth.. not to take anything away from All the other Blessed Grandpas’ out there in grandpa land… but over the past several days ( I haven’t been on social media much) because we’ve been a bit occupied.. most of you probably know my 3rd grand baby Lilah Ray was born to my son Zach and his amazing wife Tori Over the past several days… I’ve taken a hundred different photos and dozens of videos of all the incredible experiences we’ve had as an extended family.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Soon our fourth grand baby will arrive. But this post is about the latest edition to the Roloff family. Lilah is a professional baby.. no other way to say it!’ ..Just like her big brother Jackson and her cousin Ember she is Amazing in every way. She’s beautiful, calm, cool and collected. She eats and sleeps just like a professional baby. Out of the many photos taken over the past few days I choose these to share because they show the family unity that came together to make everything perfect. … And another perfectly crafted individual grandchild enters the world for this very very proud grandpa!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Nov 22, 2019 at 10:41pm PST

Matt added two hashtags to the post, one that said “love to all the grandpas out there” and another that said “bring on more I’m ready.”

The TLC personality’s picture, which was also accompanied by two more shots of Jackson, has been liked more than 32,000 times as of this writing. Matt and Amy’s daughter-in-law Audrey is among those who liked the display of “family unity.”