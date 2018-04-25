Matt Roloff Considers Leaving the Farm After Argument With Ex Amy

There’s not room enough for both of them on Roloff Farm!

Matt and Amy Roloff are living in an admittedly uncomfortable configuration after they finalized their divorce in 2016, living about 500 feet apart in different homes on the farm they still own together.

And while the exes have been trying to stay civil so close together, in Tuesday’s episode of Little People, Big World, Matt found himself fed up with his end of the deal.

Living in the smaller home not configured for little people has been aggravating Matt, he revealed, especially being so close to Amy in the family home.

“[Amy living in the main house] makes sense, but it wasn’t supposed to be permanent,” Matt admitted. “I mean I’m living 500 feet from my ex. It’s awkward.”

He felt he was at a place where he needed to make a huge decision, and not one made easier by the birth of his two grandchildren, Ember Jean and Jackson Kyle.

“I’m either at a place now where I need to dig in my roots further on the farm and build a house that suits me, or I need to think about finding real estate off the farm,” he said. “It’s not easy. I’ve been on this farm more than half my life.”

He continued: “I don’t know what the next step is, so that’s the challenge I’m living in.”

Exploring the option of building a little person-accessible house on the farm, Matt approached Amy, who would need to sign off on the build as the exes still co-own the property together.

“Our lives are always going to be intertwined because of the farm, and we have to work together,” he said. “So we have to talk about it and make sure she’s on board.”

But when Amy hears about the idea, she’s not on board for the financial investment up front.

“I’m like, why is this coming at me now? What’s the purpose?” she said in a confessional. “I think for me, my guard goes up all the time, because I always feel like there’s something missing here. I know it.”

To Matt, she said, “Well, because I don’t have all the facts or all the information. Every businessperson would tell you that’s not a good way to make a decision.”

“This little moment reminds me why we’re divorced,” Matt retorted.

Later, while talking with girlfriend Caryn Chandler, Matt said he was going to explore maybe flipping a property for them both to move into. The two even looked at properties together, which they agreed was a huge step forward in their relationship.

“Am I gonna move off the farm? It’s tough thinking about spending eternity, or whatever that means, here with Amy,” Matt said. “Now that Amy and I are divorced, I just want my own path that’s separate from Amy’s. It really has to do with just creating a little more balance in my own life.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: Instagram/Roloff Farm