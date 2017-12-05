Jeremy Roloff Shares Update on ‘Growing Family’

Little People, Big World‘s Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey are adorable together, but nothing beats glimpses of their full “growing family.”

The TLC reality cast member shared some fall photos from Roloff Farms’ pumpkin patch. Roloff held a pumpkin for some of the photos while new mom Audrey held the couple’s nearly three-month-old daughter Ember Jean.

“Some fall photos of our growing family,” he captioned the photos.

"Some fall photos of our growing family," he captioned the photos.

Along with the sweet snaps of the family, Roloff updated fans on their living situation, which has been a source of stress for the young parents in recent months.

He revealed they are “looking to move back into our home this week — just in time to put some decor up in celebration of the greatest gift humanity has ever received.”

The Roloffs were forced to move out of the Portland area “fixer upper” home they purchased about seven months ago after a leaking dishwasher line ruined their renovated kitchen.

Audrey revealed to followers that they purchased the house and did a “minor remodel” when she was six months pregnant, focusing mostly on the 1960’s kitchen. They expected the initial renovation to take four weeks, but they finally moved into the house after three months, just three weeks before her due date with Ember.

Last month, the family found out the newly-remodeled kitchen would have to be ripped out and redone following the water leak.

“To be honest, I was pretty heartache, angry, frustrated, and bitter for at least a solid 24 hours,” she wrote. “But today the Lord reminded me of this simple yet significant truth. There is ALWAYS MORE to my story than what I can see, know, and understand.”

The Roloffs moved out of the house during construction but according to Jeremy, they should be settling back into their home soon.