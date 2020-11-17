'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Responds to Pregnancy Rumors

✖

Little People, Big World alum Jacob Roloff and his wife, Isabel Roloff, sparked pregnancy rumors recently due to one of their latest Instagram posts. But, in the comments section of that very post, Isabel set the record straight. Isabel originally posted a message on Instagram that featured the caption, "Just thinkin' about what our babies are gonna look like," which prompted some to question whether the couple was thinking about expanding their family sometime soon.

Isabel's caption came alongside a lovely image of the couple posing for the camera. Her caption prompted one fan to ask, "is this an announcement?" Isabel responded with a simple "nope" to set the record straight on this matter. Another fan wrote, "I can just imagine the headlines now [laughing emoji] love you and I imagine they'll be STUNNING." Isabel responded, "@isabelgcaldwell oh jeez um disclaimer NOT PREGNANT [laughing emoji] just excited."

Even though her latest Instagram post was not a pregnancy announcement, the couple has made it clear that they plan to have kids in the future. Around one year after the two wed at Roloff Farms in September 2019, Isabel engaged in a Q&A with fans on Instagram and addressed the topic of expanding her family. She said specifically that they "definitely plan" on having kids in the future, as InTouch Weekly noted. In addition to being open about family planning, Isabel has also been open about the state of her marriage with Jacob. To mark their first wedding anniversary, Isabel penned a lengthy and emotional message in September about how married life hasn't been the easiest, but that the couple's bond has only continued to grow.

“It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been ‘easy’ for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’ I don’t know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us," Isabel wrote. “Then add a global pandemic, the loss of family members, devastating wildfires in our home state. There’s been some stressful external factors as well, to say the least. No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all.”