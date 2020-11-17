'Little People, Big World': Jacob Roloff's Wife Isabel Drops Possible Pregnancy Tease

✖

Little People, Big World star Isabel Roloff recently took to Instagram to post an adorable photo of herself and her husband, Jacob Roloff. But, her caption for the post has some wondering whether the pair are planning on expanding their family sometime in the near future. Isabel's caption hinted that the couple has babies on the brain.

On Monday, Isabel posted a sweet selfie featuring herself and her husband. She captioned the photo with, "Just thinkin' about what our babies are gonna look like." Of course, fans were all about their adorable photo and Isabel's even sweeter caption. As one fan so aptly put it, "Your kids(one day) will be amazing outside and in.. how can they not be with you both as their parents..." Isabel and Jacob originally tied the knot in September, with their ceremony being held on Roloff Farms. The couple does plan to have kids together, as Isabel previously shared with fans. About a year after they wed, she said during a Q&A with fans on Instagram that they "definitely plan" on having children, as InTouch Weekly noted.

While the couple does plan on expanding their family, Isabel has opened up in the past about how much she enjoys being an aunt to her nieces and nephews. She previously wrote, alongside a photo of Tori and Zach Roloff's children, Jackson and Lilah, and Audrey and Jeremy Roloff's children, Bode and Ember, “One of the best things this life has ever given me is the chance to be an aunt. I hope that these kids know that for as long as I’m living, they always have somebody on their team."

Isabel has also been particularly open about how married life has been going with her husband. In September, to mark their first anniversary, Isabel penned a heartfelt and honest message about what her marriage to Jacob has been like. She shared, “It would be disingenuous to pretend like this year has been easy for us. (Has this year been ‘easy’ for anybody?) One of the most common phrases I heard from people before we got married was, ‘the first year of marriage is the hardest.’ I don’t know how true it is for everyone — but I guess it has been true for us." She added, “Then add a global pandemic, the loss of family members, devastating wildfires in our home state. There’s been some stressful external factors as well, to say the least. No need to sugar coat it, there have been some rough seas; it hasn’t been all smooth sailing. But our love has only deepened from it all.”