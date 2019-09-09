‘Little People, Big World’ Star Jacob Roloff and Wife Isabel Glow in First Photos From Wedding

Little People, Big World star Jacob Roloff and new wife Isabel Rock shared the first photo of her gorgeous wedding gown, hours after they tied the knot. Roloff’s father, Matt Roloff, also shared a photo of the Roloff family gathered together for the event. Roloff and Rock have been engaged since December.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Isabel Sofia (@isabelsofiarock) on Sep 8, 2019 at 5:30pm PDT

Rock shared a photo showing her gown from behind, with Roloff holding her hand. “We are married,” she wrote, adding crying and heart emojis, as well as the hashtag “Rock and Roloff wedding.”

Rock posted a few photos her friends shared from the wedding in her Instagram Story as well.

Matt Roloff’s family photo showed Roloff with his siblings, in-laws and mother, Amy Roloff.

“Congratulations to our youngest son Jacob and his beautiful new wife Izzy. What a fun evening celebrating this perfect couple!!” Matt wrote.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Matt Roloff (@mattroloff) on Sep 8, 2019 at 4:04pm PDT

Photographer Monique Serra, the Roloff’s go-to photographer, shared a beautiful sunset image of the happy couple.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Monique Serra Photography (@moniqueserraphotography) on Sep 8, 2019 at 3:28pm PDT

“I have a million things to say about these two and their perfect celebration of marriage and love. The way Jacob looks at Isabel is unlike anything I’ve witnessed before,” Serra wrote. “The way Izzy is giddy every time Jacob reaches for her hand is undeniable. Their love is raw, real, unique, and all consuming. They are a light in this world and anyone who knows them, understands that.”

Serra continued, “Mr & Mrs Roloff, thank you for allowing me to tell your story, in the most organic way possible. For letting me in, for trusting me, and for the friendship we will forever have. I love you both more than I could ever express! This past week was a dream come true. I can’t wait to share more.”

Roloff and Rock got engaged in December 2018 during a trip to Iceland. Rock told How He Asked that Roloff proposed in the middle of a frozen lake. She thought they were just exchanging Christmas gifts.

“Right then, Jacob spun me around and said, ‘Alright, one more gift…’ and that is the moment he got down on one knee and asked the question I’d been longing to hear,” Rock said. “He asked with a ring box he had hand built out of real wood and my dream ring. I said ‘YES!’ and leapt into his arms to hug him and we both cried.”

