‘Little People, Big World’ Cast Member Jacob Roloff Squashes ‘Rift’ Rumors

Jacob Roloff took to Instagram Friday to hopefully end rumors of a rift between himself and his Little People, Big World family.

“You know that feeling of dread when someone is scrutinizing you and you think, ‘Hey, this might be true about me,’ until they slip up and say something totally bonkers and wrong, and you sigh with relief because they are so off base?” the 21-year-old wrote, alongside an old photo of his younger self with his parents. “I feel this every. Single. Time. I see a headline regarding ‘rifts’ in my family. It is just so simply and surely untrue! This is a good picture of a pure, early, easy, fun time in my life.”

Roloff then included a quote from his upcoming memoir, Out to See, in which he praise his parents.

“My parents have always been pretty amazing,” Roloff wrote. “They both succeeded in life, had a family and provided for and gave their kids all that they wanted, within disciplined reason.”

He said his father, Matt taught him to be “practical, mindful things like chess, how to build a fire, and other sorts of exercises in basic critical thinking to a degree that I still carry the lessons with me today. He was also a great storyteller, sitting all of us kids by the fire and telling stories of ‘dark, windy nights.’”

As for his mother, Amy, she was “always making sure we knew we were loved, supported all our efforts and hobbies as often as she knew about them, even coaching all of us kids in soccer in our early years. She also instilled in us a very good sense of manners and respect that I find myself appreciating more and more everyday,” Jacob wrote.

Rumors of a feud between Roloff, his parents and others in the family have dogged them for months. The rumors stem from the 21-year-old rebelling against the family’s conservative Christian values, and him reportedly clashing with his sister-in-law, Audrey. When he turned 21 last month, it appeared that the once reality star put aside his differences with his parents since they celebrated the milestone together.

“My baby! Happy Happy 21st Birthday Jacob. So proud of you, so happy for you and looking forward to see where life’s journey takes you. You have so much to give. Glad you’re ‘back home.’ Love you forever and always,” Amy wrote on Instagram.

When Amy posted a family photo for Christmas, Audrey and Roloff’s brother Jeremy were not included. But it had nothing to do with a feud. Amy said the couple were “out of town” at the time the photo was taken.

Last month, Roloff had more important things to do than respond to rumors. He got engaged to Isabel Rock on Christmas Day, while visiting Iceland. Rumors about the two already being engaged started in November, when Zach Roloff‘s wife, Tori, posted at photo with Amy, Audrey, Molly Silvius and Isabel. Fans noticed that Tori considered Isabel a “sister.”

Fans later accused Audrey of hijacking Jacob’s happy moment by posting a statement about rushing into relationships, accompanied by a photo of her with her husband.

“Some words on dating from a Christian perspective,” Audrey wrote. “Let’s just say you recently hurried into a relationship, dabbled with sexual intimacy, and then became emotionally attached. The main problem with this scenario is that it blinds you to red flags. It’s the classic ‘love at first sight’ trap. You begin to see the person you are dating as the ‘the most talented, most interesting, and most extraordinary person in the universe’ (If you don’t get that reference, please go watch The Lego Movie after you finish this book. It’s sure to solve all your dating problems). As time passes, your friends and family may raise concerns about the person you’re dating, but you won’t be able to rationalize with them because all you will see is perfection. This is a titanic problem.”

