Fans Think Jacob Roloff Secretly Tied the Knot After Amy Roloff’s Latest Snap

Amy Roloff posted a fun picture with her daughters-in-law, including Jacob Roloff‘s fiancee Isabel Rock. But ever since she referred to all of them as her “sons’ wives,” some fans wondered if Jacob got secretly married.

The Little People, Big World family matriarch posted the photo on Feb. 18, to celebrate Isabel’s 22nd birthday.

“So wonderful I got to hang out at Bushwackers, getting our country on, [with] my beautiful [daughters-in-law] and soon to be celebrating Isabel’s birthday,” Amy wrote. “I’m so blessed by my son’s wives. We had a blast [22nd birthday] [a little country] [birthday celebration] [mother-in-law] [daughter-in-laws].”

The photo also included Audrey, Jeremy Roloff’s wife, and Tori, Zach Roloff‘s wife.

Fans took to the comments section, where a couple wondered if they missed something. Did Isabel and Jacob get married without telling the Roloff fans?

“Did Jacob get married? If so, congratulations,” one fan wrote.

“Did I miss something [Amy Roloff]? Did Jacob get married? I haven’t been on [Instagram] lately,” another fan wrote.

Many of Amy’s other fans just congratulated her on being a great mother-in-law and told her she was lucky to have great daughters-in-law.

“You look like so much fun to hang out with! They are SO lucky to have you as a MIL,” one fan wrote.

“Oh if all mother in laws were like you there would be a lot of happy girls,” another added.

Jacob announced his engagement to Isabel on Jan. 27. He popped the question when they celebrated Christmas in Iceland.

On Valentine’s Day, Isabel shared the story of their romance. In that post, she revealed that they do not plan on getting married until next year.

“We met on the school bus when we were young; the houses we grew up in only being a few miles apart in Helvetia, Oregon and this lead to a long friendship. We started dating when I graduated high school, been together three years now, and raised our two pups together,” she wrote. “He proposed on a frozen pond in Iceland on Christmas Day, and next year we will begin our forever when we tie the knot.”

Isabel also shared a photo with her future sisters-in-law on Feb. 10.

“I’m so lucky that I gain three sisters by coming into this family,” she wrote. “To receive encouragement from, endless support and to always have them to lean on.”

Photo credit: Instagram/ Amy Roloff