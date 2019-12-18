‘Little People Big World’ Fans Send Support to Jeremy and Audrey Roloff Amid Daughter’s Hospitalization

Little People Big World fans are reacting to the news from Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey that their 2-year-old daughter Ember was hospitalized Wednesday night. Roloff revealed the news on his Instagram Story, explaining that he and Audrey made the trip to the emergency room after Ember’s fever spiked.

Although Roloff, 29, posted the news to his Instagram Story, where his followers are not able to post public comments, many of them took to his and Audrey’s latest Instagram posts to leave well wishes and to inquire about her condition.

“PRAYING for EMBER… get well soon little one..” one fan wrote on Roloff’s latest post, which was promoting his and Audrey’s podcast Behind the Scenes.

“How is Ember doing?” one fan asked Audrey on her latest post, which was a photo of her and Ember in matching holiday pajamas.

“I hope ember is feeling better today,” another person commented, tagging both Audrey and Jeremy as well as adding a praying hands emoji and a heart emoji.

In his initial post about Ember’s hospitalization, Roloff shared a Boomerang video of the emergency room and then shared a larger update via video.

“Currently 4 a.m.,” he wrote. “Been here since 10:30 p.m.”

“Ember’s fever spiked pretty bad, and we just decided to go to the ER because of some problems she’s been having all week. She’s just been feeling really sick,” he explained in a separate video. “The hospital just takes forever so we’ve been waiting for her urine sample to come back and it’s been three-and-a-half hours. It doesn’t make any sense.”

“Hospitals need fixing,” he captioned the video.

On her own Instagram Story, Audrey, 28, shared a video of Ember lying in a hospital bed, wearing a hospital gown and holding a toy bunny. At 2:30 a.m., Audrey shared a second photo showing her cradle Ember, writing, “This is how our night has been going…”

In a final update at 4:01 a.m., she posted a clip of her resting in bed with Ember, who was enjoying a purple popsicle.

Later, Jeremy posted that they were “home” at 4:54 a.m.

Audrey and Roloff, who married in September 2014 and who no longer appear on Little People, Big World, are currently expecting their second child together. The little one is set to arrive in early January and will join big sister Ember Jean.