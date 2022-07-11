'Little People, Big World' Fans Spot Concerning Detail During Family Car Ride

Zach and Tori Roloff are once again facing the heat of mommy shamers. The Little People, Big World couple's parenting is being critiqued after the latest episode of the Roloff family's hit TLC series raised alarm among fans concerned for the safety of the couple's 5-year-old son Jackson.

The backlash sparked from a seemingly inconspicuous moment during the latest episode, which saw Zach and Tori traveling by car with their children to grab a meal at Sonic. Some viewers watching the episode, however, were quick to spot a concerning detail about the trip. Jackson, the couple's oldest child, seemed to be improperly buckled into his booster chair, with one strap poorly looped across the top of the seat and underneath his arms and the second nowhere to be found. It wasn't long after the episode aired that backlash was sparked.

One viewer created a Reddit thread about the moment, noting that the episode showed Jackson "in a high back booster wearing his seatbelt improperly. Shouldn't he still be in a 5 point harness?" That redditor went on to share, "All I kept thinking about was how fast he would fly out in an accident." Dozens of other viewers felt similarly, with one person commenting on the thread, "blows my mind when people just do not care about their kids safety." A third person asked, "What is wrong with these people do they not know how to do anything properly?" as somebody else agreed with the concern, commenting, "I thought the same thing. The seatbelt was well below his shoulder. Could easily slip out!!"

"I have commented things like this in multiple places until I'm black and blue. Specifically Z&T and how they handle carseats bother me to no end. Their children have disabilities so you think that they would take EXTRA precaution. Not only to they flip them forward at the second they are legally allowed to, they also continue to not harness the kids properly," wrote another. "Rear facing specifically is something so easy that can be done. Turning your child forward isn't beneficial in any way, so why even do it? It is PROVEN that extended rear facing is safer for children."

At this time, it does not appear that Zach and Tori have responded to the criticism. This is far from the first time the parents have faced criticism over their parenting when it comes to traveling with their children via car. Back in December 2019, the couple faced heat after sharing a video of Jackson, then just 2, peeking his head out the car window while looking at lights in a Portland International Raceway display. Roloff got ahead of the backlash by assuring her fans in a message at the bottom of the photo that Jackson was safe throughout the trip, writing, "before everyone freaks out, we're going 2mph on a closed track. Everyone lets their kid hang out the window."