‘Little People, Big World’ Star Tori Roloff Heads off Mommy-Shamers With Latest Holiday Video of Son Jackson

Tori Roloff is preemptively shutting down mommy-shamers with her latest snap of 2-year-old son Jackson peeking his head out the car window while looking at lights in a Portland International Raceway display. The Little People, Big World star has faced more than her fair share of criticism from people on her parenting methods, so she knew the adorable clip was sure to bring up questions of his safety.

“Before everyone freaks out, we’re going 2mph on a closed track,” she captioned the video. “Everyone lets their kid hang out the window.”

It was such a special night for the family, with Roloff also sharing a photo of Jackson sitting behind the wheel of the car with dad Zach. “Such a fun night with the family,” she wrote on her Story.

Roloff and Zach just recently welcomed a second child, daughter Lilah, on Nov. 19, and the little girl couldn’t be more delightful!

“This sweet thing is one month old today! No clue how that happened! We have loved getting to know our Lilah Ray this past month!” Tori wrote alongside a photo of the cutie on Instagram Friday, revealing that the youngest Roloff “LOVES bath time,” has grown 2 in. already and “could out toot a grown man.”

“Overall Lilah has been a pretty easy going girlsie. She’s worked her way into our family flawlessly and we are just enjoying our time with her so much!!” Tori added. “Thank you all so much for your words of encouragement and just loving our family through this new and exciting season of life! We love you Lilah girl!!”

It was shocking for many people how quickly time has passed, with one writing, “Does not seem like it has been a whole month already.”

“Already? That’s crazy, how fast did that go?” another echoed. “Such a cutie.”

Photo credit: TLC