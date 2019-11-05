‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Sending Love to Jeremy Roloff After Hernia Surgery Update

Little People, Big World fans are sending their well wishes to series alum Jeremy Roloff after he underwent hernia surgery, a procedure he had been putting off for years. On Saturday, Roloff’s wife, Audrey Roloff, took to Instagram to give fans an update on her husband’s health as he remained hospitalized, and the messages of support came pouring in.

“Jer post-surgery,” Audrey captioned the video, in which a groggy post-sugerey Roloff discusses how he is feeling amid his recovery, also taking a moment to give a shotout to the couple’s daughter Ember Jean. “It’s safe to say I’ve been taking care of 3 babies the past couple days. Thanks for your prayers everyone, Jer is home recovering.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Call me crazy but I decided this would be a good time to potty train Ember since we’d be home…. so between the three of my babies there have been a lot of trips to the potty,” she continued. “Also, I couldn’t post the last few seconds of this video because it was too long… but it might be the best part lol.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Nov 2, 2019 at 8:53pm PDT

Garnering more than 450,000 views, the clip quickly became a spot for fans to send their love to Roloff as he continues to recover.

“Poor guy! Praying for quick healing!” one person wrote. “Glad we got to see this video.”

“I just can’t! Too funny! Hope he’s feeling better soon!” a second fan commented.

“Anesthesia is never fun,” another wrote. “Get well soon and hugs to you Audrey!”

“Omg poor thing didn’t know he was gona have surgery love & prayers. Speedy recovery,” added another.

“Poor Jer! Here is to a speedy recovery butttt……hehehe sorry Jer but that video is a keeper,” a fifth joked.

Audrey’s video came just hours after her husband revealed that he had his “first surgery” ever just the day prior. In a lengthy Instagram post, Roloff explained that he underwent “Inguinal hernia surgery” after he experienced “some increasing health concerns, specifically severe lower back pain and chronic shoulder pain” over the last few months.

In another update, Roloff thanked his wife, who is currently 30 weeks pregnant with their second child, for caring for him as he’s “been laid up on the couch all day.” In the update, he called Audrey “a rockstar and way tougher than me.”