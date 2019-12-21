‘Little People, Big World’ Fans React to Audrey Roloff’s Admission About Daughter Ember’s Diagnosis Following Hospitalization

Audrey Roloff’s long post about 2-year-old daughter Ember’s diagnosis after a recent visit to the emergency room had fans talking. Audrey and husband Jeremy made headlines after they opened up about their daughter’s recent hospitalization. The little girl was diagnosed with a nasty respiratory syncytial virus.

After the ER experience, Audrey — who is 37 weeks pregnant with the couple’s son — shared a lengthy caption about their experience, along with a photo of herself holding Ember.

“Behind the scenes of our reality lately… I thought I’d have more cute family Christmas photos filling my camera roll by now, but instead I have this photo…holding a sick baby at 4 a.m. in the emergency room,” she wrote in the caption of the photo.

“Last week Ember came down with her first bad tummy bug and it was a solid 4 or 5 days of ‘owie tummy,’ fever and vommiting… she started to feel better for a couple days, but then started saying ‘owie’ when she went to the bathroom… and then at night spiked a high fever so I was concerned about a UTI,” she added. “We walked in to the ER at 11 p.m. and didn’t get discharged till 5 a.m. Sitting on that miserable chair all night, while 37 weeks pregnant, just to wait for a urine sample and a nose swab.. I do not understand the ER Welp, turns out she has RSV on top of everything else she’s been through the last week. Was up all night again last night with a horrible cough and fever In between comforting her, the pressure of a book manuscript that’s already past deadline, all the year-end stuff when you run your own business/shop, Christmas commitments, the final weeks of pregnancy aches/emotions, and just feeling nervous for labor… I’m at the end of an already frayed rope.

“So if your week doesn’t look as dreamy and perfect as the Christmasy photos you’re seeing on Instagram right now, you’re not alone,” she added. “I’m giving myself permission to have unwrapped gifts under the tree, unresponded to e-mails/texts, stay in my pajamas, let the laundry baskets overflow, put on another episode of Daniel Tiger for Ember, and order take out for the 4th time this week.”

“Maybe you need to extend extra grace to yourself this week too. I give you permission,” she ended her post.

Fans of the Little People, Big World star took to the comments section to share kind words her way after the difficult experience, and to send the girl a speedy recovery.

“I’m so sorry Audrey! Poor ember! Praying for you guys. And love this post so much!” One fan commented.

“Poor Ember praying for her and you guys right now,” another user wrote.

“Ahhh poor Ember girl. She’s such a trooper. #feelbettersoonember,” Matt Roloff commented.

“Prayers for your family things get better soon. Holidays are stressful in the best of circumstances,” another user wrote.