‘DWTS’ Pro Forced to Exit Tour After Suffering Injury

Dancing With the Stars pro Brandon Armstrong has been forced to drop out of the ABC dance show’s ongoing tour due to a brutal injury.

The professional dancer, 31, took to TikTok on Saturday with a video explaining his absence from the tour, wearing a sling across his one arm as he revealed that longtime elbow issues had escalated and become a “broken elbow.”

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“OK, y’all: No easy way to say this and, honestly, I’m super bummed, but you can tell I’m hurt,” Armstrong began his video. “I’ve been dealing with a little problem in my elbow for a while, and then a few shows ago I was doing a little thing, and it just went south.”

“Long story short, I have a broken elbow,” he continued, adding that while things “could be a lot worse,” they “could obviously be a lot better” too.

“I spoke with the doctor, and I’ve been counseled from that doctor and the team on tour that I need to go home and look at it and try to figure it out, see what the next steps are taken so I can get healthy again,” he explained.

Looking back at the start of his DWTS career, when he wasn’t included in the tour lineup, Armstrong said he wanted so badly to go out and interact with the fans. “I wanted to be able to meet you guys and interact with you, so me not being able to finish this tour, especially when we’re so close, it’s so hard for me to accept that,” he said, adding that while he would “miss” getting to meet the fans throughout the rest of the tour, he needed to focus on his health.

“I think that’s the hardest thing for me, but the good news is me going home a little bit early is going to allow me to get healthy sooner,” Armstrong explained, adding that he’s still planning on attending Dancing With the Stars‘ first-ever fan convention in Palm Springs, Calif., from July 31 to Aug. 2.

BRANDON ARMSTRONG and LAUREN JAUREGUI on season 34 of dancing with the stars (Disney/Eric McCandless)

“I cannot wait to come out and see you guys at Con,” he concluded. “I can’t wait to come out there, dance for you guys.”

Armstrong’s Dancing With the Stars family was quick to send their well-wishes, with Alan Bersten writing, “Love you so much bro. Recover fast. We will see you soon,” and Ezra Sosa commenting, “IM GONNA MISS YOU SO MUCH.”

Dancing With the Stars was recently renewed for Season 35, with Love Island‘s Maura Higgins and Summer House’s Ciara Miller being announced as the first celebrity contestants. The pro lineup has yet to be confirmed.