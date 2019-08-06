‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Flock to Amy Roloff’s Social Media With Support After Mother’s Health Update

Little People, Big World fans are showing up in droves to send their support to Amy Roloff. After the TLC reality star provided an update on her mother’s health over the weekend, revealing that her “body is weak,” fans are flooding the comments section of her post with well wishes and supportive words.

“Prayers for you sweet parents. Cherish any moments that you still have with them,” one fan wrote.

“Wishing that your Mom continues to do well! Thank you for sharing and reminding us all how important it is not to forget about our folks!!” another commented.

“Hard to let go of some things but a person has to and replace those things with new happy memories. Proud of you. Enjoy each minute with your folks,” added a third.

“Beautiful words Amy. You sound happy,” wrote another. “Hard to let go of some things but a person has to and replace those things with new happy memories. Proud of you. Enjoy each minute with your folks.”

“I’m sure it fills your parents’ hearts to see you happy, successful and in a loving relationship. I’m so happy you got to enjoy just ‘being’ with your beloved mom and dad,” commented a fifth. “My prayers that you all continue to live happily and healthily in His grace.”

In her emotional Sunday post, Roloff had opened up about her mother Patricia Knight’s continued health crisis following her hospitalization last month. Revealing that she had recently traveled back to her home state of Michigan with boyfriend Chris Marek, the Little People, Big World star said that she was thankful for every moment she got to spend with her parents, as her mother’s health is continuing to deteriorate.

“This time the moments meant so much more—maybe because I’m not so sure when the next time I’ll get to share a day, a conversation, a meal…w/my Mom and Dad,” she wrote in part. “I’m thankful I got to make more moments with my mom and dad to bank in my memory and Chris was w/ me.”

“My mom is hanging in there. She’s still able to get around a little – she’s determined and her mind is strong but her body is weak,” she added. “Just try to take time to appreciate moments everyday before they slip away. Love to you all.”

Knight, 86, had been hospitalized in June with a bone infection. She spent several days in the hospital, during which Roloff traveled back home to be by her side. Knight has since been discharged from the hospital and returned home to her husband, Roloff’s father Gordon.