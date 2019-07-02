‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Ecstatic After Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Announce They’re Pregnant With Baby No. 2

Little People, Big World fans are celebrating after alums Audrey Roloff and her husband Jeremy Roloff announced that they are expecting their second child together. The couple, who already share 1-year-old daughter Ember, announced the exciting news in an Instagram post on Monday, July 1.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jul 1, 2019 at 12:56pm PDT

“Baby #2 is coming in January!!!” Roloff captioned the gallery of images. “Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

In his own post, Jeremy announced that “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

The announcement was quickly met with cheers from fans of the Roloff family, many taking to the comments sections of both posts to send their congratulations to the soon-to-be parents of two.

“I was literally just reading embers birth story again and crying my work desk,” one fan wrote. “So happy for you guys.”

“I’ve been hoping to see this announcement soon!!! Congratulations you guys!!!” another user commented.

“Big congratulations to you and your beautiful family,” added a third.

The Monday baby news followed just a little more than a month after fellow Little People, Big World stars Tori Roloff and husband Zach Roloff announced that they, too, are expecting their second child. Many fans couldn’t help but comment on the fact that Zach and Jeremy, who are twins, would be welcoming their second children at around the same time.

“Twins really do, do things in sequence!” one person commented. “Congrats! babies are blessings.”

“Congratulations. So nice that baby#2 for Zach and Tori will have another buddy to grow up with,” another user wrote. “Great timing!”

In their own announcement, Tori and Zach had shared a photo of their son Jackson sitting in the foreground wearing a shirt reading “Big Brother.” Another photo in the gallery shows the couple holding an ultrasound.

“Zachary and I are so excited to announce that Jackson is going to be a big brother! We are expecting a sweet baby girl this November,” Tori captioned the post. “Thank you so much for always supporting our family and loving us!”

Tori and Zach’s baby girl is due in November, just two months before Roloff and her husband are expected to welcome the new addition to their family.