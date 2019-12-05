‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Can’t Get Over This Photo of Zach Roloff’s Kids Jackson and Lilah

Little People, Big World fans are just as eager to dote on Tori Roloff and her husband Zach Roloff‘s two children, 2-year-old son Jackson and newborn daughter Lilah, as the proud new parents are. After Tori took to Instagram earlier this week to share a sweet new sibling photo of her youngsters cheering on the Seattle Seahawks in matching gear, fans gushed in the comments about how adorable their bond is.

“Just raising them right,” Roloff joked in the caption, sending her 1.2 million Instagram followers into a frenzy of oohs and aahs.

“I’m so looking forward to watching Lilah and Jackson play together someday,” one fan wrote. “Your family is so darn sweet!!”

“So Precious. You & Zach have one beautiful family,” another commented on the post.

“Oh my heart be still. Love all 3 but that first photo [heart eyes emoji],” added a third. “[Tori Roloff] Momma!!! That is an absolutely perfect captured moment of big brother and baby girlsie My emoji for this HAS to be [heart emoji] LILAH RAY is totally in love with her Brother J and she is so beautiful!!! And yes! They make the best adorable Seahawks fans!!!”

“Ahhhh I can’t even handle this cuteness!!! Love seeing her wide awake and loving her brother!” wrote another.

After announcing in May of this year that they were expecting their second child together, the Little People, Big World couple welcomed little Lilah at 6:52 p.m. on Nov. 19, their bundle of joy ticking in at 8 pounds, 8 ounces and measuring 18-and-a-half inches.

“Zach and I are so excited to introduce you to our sweet baby girl Lilah,” the couple announced the birth in a statement to PEOPLE. “She has been the perfect addition to our family!”

In the days since Lilah’s arrival, the couple haven’t shied away from showing off their adventures as a newly expanded family of four. Along with plenty of sweet photos of their baby girl, including an ample amount of brother-sister bonding time, the Roloff’s shared several snap from their first Thanksgiving with their daughter and gushed over all that they have to be thankful for.

“So much to be thankful for this year!” Roloff wrote on Instagram. “Happy thanksgiving from our family to yours!!”

The family also recently paid a visit to Santa, which the TLC reality star also humorously documented on social media.