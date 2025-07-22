Major ‘Little People, Big World’ Star Announces Breakup

Matt Roloff and his fiancée Caryn Chandler have called off their engagement.

The Little People, Big World star announced on Instagram Tuesday that he and Chandler have decided to split following an eight-year relationship.

“Hi everyone, I have some tough news to share,” Roloff began that post. “Caryn and I have decided to part ways & end our engagement. Life’s a continued journey and this is the right step for us at this time.”

He went on to explain that he and Chandler “remain amicable” adding that they “will always appreciate the many wonderful memories we have shared. Your support means the World to me and I’m committed to moving forward with positivity and trust in the path ahead. Much love to all.”

Roloff and Chandler sparked romance in 2017 following his 2016 split from Amy Roloff, which whom he’d been married to for 28 years and shares four children – twins Jeremy and Zach, 35, Molly, 31, and Jacob, 28. After they finalized their divorce, Roloff and Chandler went public with their relationship in March 2017. In the years that followed, Chandler made frequent appearances on the Roloff family’s TLC show Little People, Big World. Following a six-year romance, Roloff popped the question in April 2023.

“After six wonderful years together, I asked Caryn to marry me and she said yes!” he confirmed his engagement to PEOPLE, Chandler adding, “You said to me, ‘I’ve thought about this a lot for a long time and I want to grow old with you.’ That’s what he said, and then I started to cry.”

Although Roloff indicated at the time that he and Chandler were planning to “enjoy our engagement” before marrying in “a simple but elegant wedding in 2024,” those plans ultimately never came to fruition. Sources later told The Sun that the couple were originally scheduled to tie the knot in May 2024, but were forced to delay the wedding “with no scheduled date other than ‘possibly at the end of the year’” due to Roloff’s mother’s health requiring “lots of extra care right now, she’s getting older.” The source also cited the Roloff family farm’s pumpkin season for the delay.

The couple hadn’t announced a rescheduled wedding date. Chandler hasn’t yet commented on the split.