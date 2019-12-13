‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Blast Amy Roloff’s Promotional Holiday Charity Photo

Little People, Big World star Amy Roloff recently shared a promotional holiday charity photo on social media, but it seems that fans of the show are blasting her for it. In the photo shared to her Instagram on Dec. 11, Roloff is seen with members of the Salvation Army, helping get donations for the organization. But the gesture of kindness didn’t fare well with many who have criticized the organization’s ethics and practices over the years, particularly with those of its treatment toward the LGBTQ+ community.

“Doing Christmas shopping on Amazon? Add Amy Roloff Charity Foundation (ARCF) as your Amazon Smile charity! Amazon donates a portion of purchase prices on everyday items (at no cost to you) just for designating ARFC as your charity of choice. All you have to do it go here and choose Amy Roloff Charity Foundation: smile.amazon.com ** Featured are past partners.”

As Showbiz Cheat Sheet reports, many of Roloff’s fans do not support the Salvation Army due to its association with religious groups that are anti-LGBT.

“This is disappointing. The Salvation Army should not be supported,” one follower commented, while another added, “You lost me at salvation army!! Ugh! Do your research People!”

“The Salvation Army is a terrible company to support/promote. I hope you do your research and find a better organization to share your time and money with,” someone else added.

One fan defended the organization by telling a vocal critic, “Your (sic) wrong Salvation Army should be supported! They help a lot of people who are in need!”

The critical user responded: “The Salvation Army was founded in England in 1852 with the stated mission ‘to preach the gospel of Jesus Christ and to meet human needs in His name without discrimination.’ Nevertheless, the organization has a history of anti-LGBT policy, such as refusing to comply with legislation and ordinances requiring the extension of benefits to same-sex spouses of employees, refusing shelter and services to people based on their sexuality and gender identity, and offering links to gay conversion therapy organizations on their website.”

The critical fan went on to further explain how in 2012, a Salvation Army spokesperson told an interviewer gay community members “deserve death, according to scripture.”

“Despite attempts in recent years to downplay its anti-LGBT history, incidents have continued to occur which undermine the organization’s PR stance of anti-discrimination, such as the 2014 revelation that it was advocating against marriage equality legislation in New Zealand, and charges by the NYC Commission on Human Rights in 2017 that it was refusing transgender clients at a New York substance abuse center and was implementing discriminatory policies against trans clients in its New York housing facilities,” they wrote.

At this time, Roloff does not appear to have weighed in on the controversy.

