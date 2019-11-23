‘Little People, Big World’: Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff Seem to Put Drama Aside to Meet Zach and Tori’s Baby Girl

A new baby has some reality stars putting aside their differences — at least temporarily. Now that Little People, Big World stars Zach and Tori Roloff have welcomed their second child, daughter Lilah Ray, and both Caryn Chandler and Amy Roloff came together to celebrate the occasion.

As noted by InTouch Weekly, neither Amy Roloff nor Caryn Chandler have been known to get along with one another, and that contentious relationship has been chronicled on the long-running reality series. Some of the bad blood comes from Zach Roloff‘s father, Matt. Matt was previously married to Amy Roloff and is also the boyfriend of Chandler.

Despite the past turmoil, it seemed that the joy of a newborn baby managed to trump any prior drama. Amy Roloff posted a photo to Instagram earlier today holding what’s now the star’s new granddaughter.

“She’s here,” the caption began. “Lilah Ray Roloff was born Nov 19th, 2019 to Zachary and Tori and big brother Jackson. Woohoo! My grand-daughter has my heart and is loved so much already. She’s beautiful and precious and a blessing to our family. I’m so looking forward to watching baby girl grow up, see Jackson and Lilah hang out and spending grandma time with them. Congrats Zachary and Tori. You two are amazing parents. Love you. I couldn’t be happier and more excited to be a grandma again.”

Just about an hour later, Chandler also posted a photo of her holding the 8-pound, 9-ounce bundle of joy.

“Sugar & spice & everything nice,” Chandler wrote. “Welcome to the world baby girl! Newest Roloff is here and I didn’t want to let go.”

Amy Roloff wrote about her failed marriage with Matt over the summer in her new book, A Little Me. Specifically, how she learned that Chandler, who managed the former couple’s farm, was “more than friends” with her now-ex-husband. The 54-year-old also revealed earlier this month in a now-deleted Facebook post that Lilah Ray would suffer from the same common type of dwarfism that her father and two-year-old brother, Jackson, also have.