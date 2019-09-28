‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Shows off ‘Unreal’ Photo of Baby Bump

After announcing her pregnancy this past July, former Little People, Big World star, Audrey Roloff is sharing a major update in her baby bump journey with the latest snapshot shared to her social media account this past week. The 28-year-old took to Instagram on Thursday to debut her pregnancy belly, sharing with fans the first major “bumpdate” for baby number two.

Sporting a pair of yoga pants and a tight black tank top, the TLC personality and author, turned to the side for her selfie after an extensive workout.

“Still cannot believe how fast this pregnancy is going compared to Ember,” Roloff captioned the image shared to her Story. “25 weeks already seems unreal … Also, I’ve literally taken zero bump pictures. I think this might be a first.”

Roloff also shared the photo to her Instagram grid, writing how this was the first photo of her bump she’s taken along her pregnancy. “How has it gone so much faster this time?!” she captioned the post.

Fans took to the comments section to praise the candid snapshot, with many congratulating Roloff, while others shared stories of relatability.

“Gonna be amazing!!!! Tracking baby Roloff, 2020 will be a good year,” one fan wrote alongside praised hands emoji.

“You look beautiful! Can’t wait to meet this precious little one!” added a friend of Roloff’s.

“Cutest bump ever!!” another chimed in.

“Yep, that’s the way it is with 2nd child, 3rd then 4th, if you have that many: time divided equals not enough to do the same with each subsequent baby,” added another with a crying face emoji.

“It happens when you are running after a little one! Enjoy it all!” wrote another.

“Congratulations You’re gonna be a wonderful mom to this precious Baby Boy!” wrote another fan alongside a heart emoji.

Roloff and her husband, Jeremy alongside daughter Ember are expecting their second child this January. While they wait, the two are getting candid about strengthening their marriage. In a post prior to their pregnancy announcement, the two shared that they were enduring a rough few weeks.

“If you’re anything like me, communication, and expressing [your] emotions doesn’t come very easily,” Jeremy revealed on Instagram. “It’s something I need to work on. It’s been a rough few weeks (which is not what you see on Instagram), and we’ve needed communication more than ever.” Explaining the situation, he told fans, “We got out of our weekly habit of communicating and expressing our thoughts. Book tour messed up our schedule quite a bit and we’ve just been ‘off’ since.”

The two recommitted themselves to working on their marriage journals so that they could reconnect, and celebrated their anniversary this past September.

