‘Little People, Big World’ Alum Audrey Roloff Welcomes Second Child With Husband Jeremy

There’s a new member of the Roloff family to love! Little People, Big World alums Audrey and Jeremy Roloff welcomed their second child, son Bode James on Wednesday, Jan. 8, the couple announced on Instagram Friday.

“He is here!!!” Audrey wrote alongside photos of herself and husband Jeremy with their son at the hospital. ⁣”Bode James Roloff, 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Jan 10, 2020 at 11:48am PST

Fans and friends wasted no time wishing the couple well.

“Congratulations!!! He looks just like Ember!” one wrote of the couple’s 2-year-old daughter.

“Oh my word he’s so cute!!! Congratulations Audrey and Jeremy,” another gushed over the sweet photos.

A third added, “Yayyy!! Congratulations, he’s beautiful! Love his name!”

Audrey and Jeremy announced they were expecting a second child in July, sharing photos with Ember and ultrasound photos of their baby boy.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Jeremy wrote at the time. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

Audrey added on her own account, “Baby #2 is coming in January!!! Ember is gonna be a big sister! We are so grateful and excited for this little blessing to join our family.”

In August, the pair hosted a brightly-colored gender reveal party, where they learned they would be welcoming a son.

“Still can’t believe we are having a baby boy,” Audrey wrote alongside photos of the event. “Ember is very excited to meet ‘baby brah’ (brother) and of course so are we.”

Congratulations to the Roloffs!

Photo credit: Tibrina Hobson / Contributor, Getty