‘Little People, Big World’ Fans Can’t Decide Who Baby Ember Looks Like in New Photo

Little People, Big World fans are feuding for the most adorable reason.

New mom Audrey Roloff shared a photo of daughter Ember Jean, whom she shares with husband Jeremy, posing at the Roloff Farms pumpkin patch on Tuesday.

Videos by PopCulture.com

While fans of the reality TV family agree that the 6-week-old is one precious pumpkin, they’re starkly divided on who the baby resembles more.

Because when you’re a Roloff your first pumpkin patch photo is kind of a big deal… one pumpkin is not like the rest;) 🎃 Who’s coming for the last weekend of pumpkin season this weekend?! @rolofffarms #rolofffarms #emberjean A post shared by Audrey Mirabella Roloff (@audreyroloff) on Oct 24, 2017 at 8:17pm PDT

Many fans are team mom, insisting Ember looks like Audrey.

“She’s a beauty. I think she’s lil mama,” one commenter wrote. “Wow! Really lookin’ like her momma,” another added.

Others see more of Jeremy’s features in the little one, who posed with a little smile among pumpkins about her size.

“She is beautiful, and she sure does look like her daddy!” one fan shared. Another chimed in, saying, “Wow! She looks a lot like Jer!”

Up Next: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Share Intimate Photo From the Birth of Ember Jean

Whoever she favors, the new parents have been candid with fans in the weeks following Ember’s birth.

Audrey revealed shortly after labor that she had been diagnosed with mastitis, an inflammation of the breast caused by bacteria entering the body through a cracked or sore nipple. The condition is common for breastfeeding moms but symptoms can be painful and flu-like.

With a whirlwind of emotions, Audrey took to Instagram to share the reality of her life with a newborn.

“While I am overflowing with love for my daughter and husband, I won’t sugar coat it… these past two weeks have been HARD. The first 24 hours with Ember were bliss, but after that it was as if I went back into labor again…” she said.

“I was well prepared for the pain and suffering that comes with childbirth, but I was not prepared for the pain and suffering that comes afterwards,” Audrey continued. “I got all the things… the common ‘TMI’ postpartum hurts, along with severe engorgement, too much milk, not enough milk, blisters, bruises, clogged ducts, and mastitis. I can’t believe I’m saying this, but the pain that I’ve experienced while breast feeding has been comparable to unmedicated labor contractions.”

A few weeks later, Jeremy shared a photo of Audrey and Ember visiting Roloff Farms, with the new mom sporting a healthier glow.

Photo credit: Instagram / @audreyroloff