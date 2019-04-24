‘Little People Big World’: Audrey Roloff Celebrates Return to ‘Normal’ After ‘One Heck of a Month’

It’s been a whirlwind month for Little People, Big World couple Jeremy and Audrey Roloff, but now they’re ready to spend some quality time with daughter Ember.

Monday, the former TLC couple shared a sweet family photo with their 1-year-old daughter from their Easter celebration, which they revealed was “late” due to the packed tour schedule they had promoting book A Love Letter Life.

“Family Easter pic comin at you a day late,” Audrey shared on Instagram. “We took the day off social media yesterday be present, together, and ‘off’ after a long month of being ‘on.’”

She continued of the tour coming to a close, “We are excited to get back on our normal rhythms, and carve out some time to rest after one heck of a month. Crazy thankful that the same power that conquered the grave is alive in us. He is risen!”

Setting off on their first ever book tour with a 1-year-old at home wasn’t easy for the reality couple, Audrey revealed earlier this month, even admitting to suffering a bit of a breakdown before setting off.

“Saying goodbye to this precious little girl for a week aches my heart,” she shared on social media at the time. “I might have brought one of her stuffed animals with me to cuddle with…Now I understand why parents don’t want to leave their littles when they are so young.”

Later, the reality personality revealed she had suffered from some serious “mom guilt” while her little one spent time with her grandparents.

“I’ll be honest… I felt the mom guilt start to creep in at times while we were gone,” she admitted in an Instagram post. “But a friend reached out and encouraged me some truth. She said, ‘when we leave our children for small stretches of time with people that love them so well, it teaches them that they are safe and loved even when mommy and daddy are not around.’ She changed my perspective to view this time apart as a gift to Ember, who will eventually blaze her own trail in this world without me.”

“It is just another reminder to me that I am NOT in control, and that God’s past faithfulness demands my present trust,” she added. “All this to say… there really is no place like home.”

Photo credit: Instagram/Audrey Roloff