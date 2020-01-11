‘Little People, Big World’: Audrey and Jeremy Roloff Return Home With Baby Bode, Post Loving Video Thanking Fans

Former Little People, Big World stars Jeremy Roloff and wife Audrey Roloff shared more adorable videos and photos with newborn son Bode James Roloff, who was born on Wednesday. The couple took their new bundle of joy home on Friday, and Jeremy shared a touching video on his Instagram Story thanking fans for their support. Roloff and Audrey are also parents to daughter Ember Jean, who turned 2 in September.

“Wow! Little Bodey James here,” Roloff, 29, said in the Instagram Story video Friday as he cradled Bode. “Welcome to the world, son. “What an incredible journey giving birth is. Audrey is incredible. We’ll share the story in a little bit I’m sure … I’ll let her do that, but it is just a serious miracle. Pretty stoked… We’re home. We’re happy. Healthy boy.”

Roloff’s video included the caption “Audrey is incredible. I love her.”

Audrey, 28, shared a selfie with Bode peeking into the frame. “Home,” she simply wrote in the caption.

On Friday, the Roloffs announced Bode’s birth, alongside several photos taken from the hospital.

“He is here!!!” Audrey wrote. “⁣Bode James Roloff. 9.2 lbs 21 inches. Born on his due date 1/8/2020 at 7:36 pm.”

Roloff shared more adorable photos on his Instgram page and included the same caption. “Welcome to the family son,” he added.

“Ember Jean is very excited to have a little brother and we’re thrilled to be a family of four,” the couple told Us Weekly in a statement Friday. “We’re thankful for a healthy baby and we appreciate everyone’s support during this time!”

Roloff’s mom Amy Roloff also shared photos with Bode on Saturday. “I’m a grandma again!” Amy wrote on Instagram. “I’m over the moon happy to meet Bode James (Jeremy & Audrey’s baby boy). He was born Jan 8th and is adorable. He is healthy and Audrey is doing great and so is the proud Daddy. Wow! 4 grandkids. What a wonderful way to start the new year off. I’m thankful and blessed and my heart is full of so much more love.”

The couple revealed they were expecting a second baby back in July. They shared ultrasound photos with their fans at the time.

“We’ve got some exciting news,” Roloff revealed. “Ember Jean is going to be a big sister! We’re very excited to grow our family. Thanks for following our journey and for your continual support of our family.”

The couple, who married in September 2014, left Little People, Big World in July 2018 to focus on their other interests. The couple collaborated on the bestselling book A Love Letter Life.

“After 14 years, over 300 episodes, and 17 seasons, the time has come. A year ago, I made the decision that this season would be our last,” Roloff wrote in a 2018 Instagram post. “It has been an amazing run, and I can’t say thank you enough to all of you who have watched and supported us along the ride. We have the most loyal fans on TV and we appreciate every one of you. You are what made doing this so fun. We will still be supporting the family as they carry the #LPBW torch onward. This is a decision concerning Audrey and me specifically — the show must go on!”

