‘Little People, Big World’ Star Amy Roloff Calls Working With Ex Matt’s Girlfriend ‘Not Healthy’

The Little People, Big World 2017 pumpkin season will go down as one of the toughest times in Amy Roloff‘s life, due in part to how closely she was required to work with her ex-husband Matt Roloff’s girlfriend, Caryn Chandler.

During Tuesday’s episode of the TLC reality show, the Roloffs had to band together to turn a disaster of a pumpkin season around on their family farm. But that required Amy and Chandler, who is a personal assistant to Matt, to work closely together, in a situation that made the Roloff matriarch incredibly uncomfortable.

“You know, this pumpkin season has been one of the hardest things I’ve ever gone through,” Amy admitted to the camera. “Caryn has been part of pumpkin season and managing it for a long time and does a great job. But knowing the relationship between Matt and Caryn, and to know that they’re dating… You know, to work beside Caryn, it’s not healthy for me.”

This isn’t news to Caryn, who has been trying to navigate this complicated relationship with Amy since she first linked up with Matt soon after the 2016 Roloff divorce was finalized.

“There’s always gonna be some crossover and awkwardness with Amy,” she admitted to cameras. “So I hope that over time, our relationship can get better.”

Even son Jeremy Roloff understood where his mom is coming from. “I feel for her,” he said. “It’s just a bummer that we’re still dealing with this.”

Matt also got the awkwardness in the relationship, but said as a co-owner of the business, Amy needs to be “professional” and deal with it.

“Caryn is instrumental in running pumpkin season,” he said. “She’s been doing this for 10 years.”

The couple also opened up about how they first met, and how their business relationship grew into a romantic one.

“When I first met Matt, I was new to Oregon and i was looking for some part-time work and got hired,” Chandler revealed. “I met him, but I never really got to know him for a really long time.”

Matt added, “It’s kind of unexpected the way that life changes. Amy and I grew apart, and I never thought in my wildest dreams that I would be divorced at this stage of my life. … So I think that we realized that a person I really care about is right under my nose and then it’s very different.”

Little People, Big World airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on TLC.

Photo credit: TLC